Discussing Future of Arizona State WBB After Crushing Loss

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the 2025-26 season that was for the Arizona State women's basketball program. as well as the job that head coach Molly Miller has done as the leader of the team over the last 12 months. Ultimately, we decide what the trajectory of the program is at this moment, and why fans should be optimistic for next season and beyond.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Molly Miller in a media availability session on December 18, where Miller discussed the team's chemistry improving, as well as giving general pointers on what the program culture was moving towards.

Miller on Budding Team Chemistry

"The brand as a whole has grown. You know, we were just kind of playing on blind faith there for a while, and I know I'm supposed to go and I know I'm supposed to play hard. But what does that really look like, and how does that fit together? So the puzzle pieces are coming together a lot better, knowing the defensive brand and how and when do I go and trap and fly around and then offensively."

Miller on Continuing to Develop Culture

Yeah, I'd like to think this is our default setting. So it's nothing to really brag about or help your chest about is who we are every single day. How do you win every single day? And that'll show up by product for us, with the culture and the winning daily and being more than champions in the classroom the community. So it's just like normal default setting, because this is how we do things, and this is how it should look like. Look, and I'm proud of our kids."

Miller on Team Overcoming Adversity

"It's been awesome to see them come together. I mean, that huddle is tight. It is a group that is talking engaged eye contact. When you come into a huddle as a coach after a time out like that, in a close situation, I just breathes a sigh of relief. It's like, okay, they've got this like, I don't have to coach up their confidence. I don't have to make sure they're engaged, they're locked in. So I think those tight situations has helped us to really settle in as a team."