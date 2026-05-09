Michael Crow's Newfound Faith in ASU Athletics Paying Off

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State has evolved greatly as an institution since 2002—an observation not up for much debate.

Why is 2002 significant?

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils school president Dr. Michael Crow addresses attendees of the Randy Bennett introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was the year that Michael M. Crow was officially named the president of the university. The last 24 years have been a mixed bag athletically, but the results on the academic side of the equation have been significant for the growth of those very athletic programs.

Arizona State on SI discusses why Crow's changed tune on the "revenue" sports is massive for the university's future below.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils school president Dr. Michael Crow and mascot Sparky during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Academics Have Shaped Athletics

Arizona State's increased efforts to build a stronger academic apparatus have played a surprisingly strong role in the athletics growing alongside it. Before Crow took over, Arizona State was viewed very differently, with resources not at the level they should be and the "party school" label still to be shaken.

Arizona State's academics tangibly improving has incredible applications for the athletic programs, as many of the 26 sanctioned programs are truly played for "sport" rather than developed for the next level. Now, athletes can feel confident that they will receive a great education and be ready to tackle the challenges they face (even in a post-athletic career) by the time they complete their degree.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils school president Michael Crow in attendance during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images2 | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crow Has Come Along in Athletic Support

Many of the criticisms aimed at Crow over his first two decades as president rested on his athletic director choices. Lisa Love and Ray Anderson were both wildly polarizing figures, with each making several questionable coaching hires, among other errors that left the fanbase perplexed.

The entrance into the NIL era was also an adjustment, as Crow and Anderson were in lockstep on not committing significant resources to supporting ASU football/basketball.

ASU president, Michael Crow (right) listens as newly appointed head football coach, Kenny Dillingham speaks at a news conference on Nov. 27, 2022, in Tempe. Dillingham will relieve Shaun Aguano of his interim coaching position after Herm Edwards's departure in September. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything changed with the hiring of Kenny Dillingham to lead the football program in November of 2022, which revolutionized Crow's view of the "revenue" sports.

The result is a thriving football program that is nearly self-sufficient at this point, surrounded by a coaching staff that seemingly has no reason to split. He followed this by committing to Graham Rossini as athletic director, which spiraled into decisions to make Molly Miller and Randy Bennett the leaders of the two basketball programs.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The astute hiring decisions, a $100 million commitment to renovating Desert Financial Arena , and general success of the extensive athletic operations all point to a leader who has softened his stance on the modern landscape of athletics - willing to move the needle a bit more for the greater good of the school. The future is bright for the Sun Devils.