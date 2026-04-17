Dissecting Current Quarterback Pecking Order for ASU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the final stages of spring practice, which will be the last time the team sees the field in a large-scale capacity until late July.

The overhauled quarterback room has been the most pertinent topic surrounding the program over the last three months, as the departure of Sam Leavitt opened the door for a wide-open battle that has always been likely to extend into August.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham prior to the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI attempts to organize how the battle is shaking out at the moment, with Cameron Dyer being recognized as a player who has played well, but has fallen behind in recent days, according to the consensus.

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16) warms up before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

3. Mikey Keene

Keene is a local prodigy who has a lengthy track record of experience, has won a lot of games, and brings a great deal of leadership to the table.

It's fair to label Keene as the "most consistent" quarterback in spring thus far, but his arm talent doesn't quite pop off in comparison to the other worthy options in the group. He is still in the picture for the competition, but two players have edged him out thus far.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Jake Fette

Fette has been one of the most pronounced pleasant surprises of spring, as the true freshman has played far above the means of the average player who is making a transition to a new level of competition.

The Texas native has displayed a live arm, standout athleticism, and impressive poise, which have likely earned him favor with the coaching staff. The negatives haven't been detrimental either in compliment of the positives - as many to the mistakes have been rooted in miscommunications and other minor issues rather than massive operational errors.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Cutter Boley

Boley has experienced his fair share of ups and downs over the last month. He had a rough start over the first two weeks for the most part, but has rebounded in a real way as of late. Boley's arm talent jumps off the page, as he has made incredible throws during scrimmage portions of practice. He has also displayed enough functional athleticism to reasonably carry out the RPO aspects of the offense, as well as to create out of structure.

Boley is still the odds-on favorite to be the starter at the moment, but he must close the deal during fall camp. Still, thers is plenty of time for changes to be made.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images