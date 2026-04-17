Dissecting Current Quarterback Pecking Order for ASU
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the final stages of spring practice, which will be the last time the team sees the field in a large-scale capacity until late July.
The overhauled quarterback room has been the most pertinent topic surrounding the program over the last three months, as the departure of Sam Leavitt opened the door for a wide-open battle that has always been likely to extend into August.
Arizona State on SI attempts to organize how the battle is shaking out at the moment, with Cameron Dyer being recognized as a player who has played well, but has fallen behind in recent days, according to the consensus.
3. Mikey Keene
Keene is a local prodigy who has a lengthy track record of experience, has won a lot of games, and brings a great deal of leadership to the table.
It's fair to label Keene as the "most consistent" quarterback in spring thus far, but his arm talent doesn't quite pop off in comparison to the other worthy options in the group. He is still in the picture for the competition, but two players have edged him out thus far.
2. Jake Fette
Fette has been one of the most pronounced pleasant surprises of spring, as the true freshman has played far above the means of the average player who is making a transition to a new level of competition.
The Texas native has displayed a live arm, standout athleticism, and impressive poise, which have likely earned him favor with the coaching staff. The negatives haven't been detrimental either in compliment of the positives - as many to the mistakes have been rooted in miscommunications and other minor issues rather than massive operational errors.
1. Cutter Boley
Boley has experienced his fair share of ups and downs over the last month. He had a rough start over the first two weeks for the most part, but has rebounded in a real way as of late. Boley's arm talent jumps off the page, as he has made incredible throws during scrimmage portions of practice. He has also displayed enough functional athleticism to reasonably carry out the RPO aspects of the offense, as well as to create out of structure.
Boley is still the odds-on favorite to be the starter at the moment, but he must close the deal during fall camp. Still, thers is plenty of time for changes to be made.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.