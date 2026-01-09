4 factors in analyzing ASU's Newest QB

ASU has had a very busy transfer portal, especially at the Quaterback position. They recently had Kentucky Wildcats QB Cutter Boley commit to the school, and now they have Michigan Wolverines QB Mikey Keene on the team. Keene has had time as a Fresno State Bulldog as well, and brings a lot of positive traits to the table.

Positive: Good Program

Keene comes from Michigan, which has been one of the better college programs as of late. Michigan has been a strong pillar in college, as they won a National Championship in 2023. Plus, they have had several players going high in the NFL draft, whether it be Mason Graham going to the Cleveland Browns last year at the 5th pick or Colston Loveland going to the Chicago Bears at 10.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number five pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The fact that Keene is apart of ASU now is not a huge surprise at all. Coach Dillingham has shown that he likes players who are going to be hard workers and build up ASU's tough culture. So the fact that a player from Michigan is coming over, a place that has a strong culture makes sense. The fact that Keene was at Michigan, should show how great his work ethic is with how prestigious Michigan is.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the crowd during a time out in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Positive: Quick Game

The first word that comes to mind with watching Keene is quick. His dropback and release are both quick. The ball flies out of his hand and glides to the playmaker. This was especially on display when Keene played at Fresno State.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) throws a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Negative: One Read

Speaking of Keene's time at Fresno State, one bad trait that showed up was his tendency to be a one read Quaterback. This means that Keene more times than not well throw to the first route and receiver that the Offensive Coordinator draws up. While this can be good and can work out, doing it to often can not be good. By doing it to often, opposing teams defenses can read the QB easy and to possibly intercept the ball.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Positive: Beautiful Deep Ball

The deep ball at times can be hard to hit, however Keene does a great job throwing deep. His throwing motion is great as it is very fluid. Having the ability to hit the deep ball can be a big part, especially in huge Big 12 games.

Overall, there is a lot to like about Keene's game. He has a lot of traits that are already very nice and that can continue to grow time over time, especially with ASU's Coaching Staff.

