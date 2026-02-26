Examining 3 Impactful NFL landings for ASU's Jordan Crook

Jordan Crook is one of the most complete players that ASU has entering into the draft. He had a very nice year as a Sun Devil this past season as he had 101 total tackles. So, the question is, what would be the best spots that Cook could go to in the NFL?

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in a midst of a rebuild. With the hiring of new head coach Jeff Hafley and releasing veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill, things are going in a new and younger direction for the Dolphins. Crook as shown at ASU is a do it all linebacker, as he has great knowledge and IQ of the game. If Hafley is looking for a team captain for his defensive unit in Miami, then Hafley would be a very good option for the team.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another element that Crooks bring is his athleticism. He is speedy and strong as he is smart. The Dolphins are in the AFC East, who have athletic Quarterbacks with Drake Maye with the New England Patriots and Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. So, if Miami brought in a very athletic linebacker, that could help the Dolphins defend against the athletic phenoms they go against.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears

Going from the sunny beaches of Miami, to the frigid cold of Chicago, Crook would be a very great fit for the Bears. The Bears recently announced that they are allowing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, so Crook could be the man they bring in for their next linebacker to patrol the defense.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) poses for a television camera with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bears have one of the best Defensive Coordinators in the NFL with Dennis Allen. Allen likes to mix and match elements on the defense, so Crook would fit that well. Also Crook would be a great piece of run defense for the Bears, as the Bears have a lot of good running backs in their division such as Green Bay Packer Josh Jacobs and Detroit Lion Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are in a very interesting spot with their team. They have a lot of solid veteran talent, but they could look to acquire some new defensive talent, Crook fits the bill very well. Crook can do it all as a linebacker, so if Head Coach Dan Quinn is looking for a new leader for their defense, Crook would be a great option.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on during warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Another plus for Crook going to Washington is that there is a high chance that veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner stays for another season. Wagner is a future Hall Of Famer, so Crook getting to learn under him would be very valuable for his development.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Crook is a very complete player and he could be a great piece for a lot of NFL teams.