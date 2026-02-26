Examining 3 Impactful NFL landings for ASU's Jordan Crook
Jordan Crook is one of the most complete players that ASU has entering into the draft. He had a very nice year as a Sun Devil this past season as he had 101 total tackles. So, the question is, what would be the best spots that Cook could go to in the NFL?
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are in a midst of a rebuild. With the hiring of new head coach Jeff Hafley and releasing veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill, things are going in a new and younger direction for the Dolphins. Crook as shown at ASU is a do it all linebacker, as he has great knowledge and IQ of the game. If Hafley is looking for a team captain for his defensive unit in Miami, then Hafley would be a very good option for the team.
Another element that Crooks bring is his athleticism. He is speedy and strong as he is smart. The Dolphins are in the AFC East, who have athletic Quarterbacks with Drake Maye with the New England Patriots and Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. So, if Miami brought in a very athletic linebacker, that could help the Dolphins defend against the athletic phenoms they go against.
Chicago Bears
Going from the sunny beaches of Miami, to the frigid cold of Chicago, Crook would be a very great fit for the Bears. The Bears recently announced that they are allowing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, so Crook could be the man they bring in for their next linebacker to patrol the defense.
The Bears have one of the best Defensive Coordinators in the NFL with Dennis Allen. Allen likes to mix and match elements on the defense, so Crook would fit that well. Also Crook would be a great piece of run defense for the Bears, as the Bears have a lot of good running backs in their division such as Green Bay Packer Josh Jacobs and Detroit Lion Jahmyr Gibbs.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders are in a very interesting spot with their team. They have a lot of solid veteran talent, but they could look to acquire some new defensive talent, Crook fits the bill very well. Crook can do it all as a linebacker, so if Head Coach Dan Quinn is looking for a new leader for their defense, Crook would be a great option.
Another plus for Crook going to Washington is that there is a high chance that veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner stays for another season. Wagner is a future Hall Of Famer, so Crook getting to learn under him would be very valuable for his development.
Overall, Crook is a very complete player and he could be a great piece for a lot of NFL teams.
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.