Sun Devil Fits for the Miami Dolphins
It is fitting that the Miami Dolphins play football in Hard Rock Stadium, as things have been rocky for the team. While Miami has made the playoffs recently, a great accomplishment, they have not won a playoff game since 2000. However, some Arizona Sun Devils players could give Miami that postseason boost that they have been looking for.
Offense
The teal and orange could be a sneaky good fit for ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt. While the Dolphins are not as clear a destination for Leavitt as a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Indianapolis Colts, there is a chance that he could end up there.
Where it really comes down to is the status of current Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for both medical and playing reasons. Sadly, Tua has had some major health concerns in his NFL career. Even eliminating that, though, Tua's play has dipped in some big games.
There is a chance that the Dolphins will have a new regime next year, such as a new head coach and general manager. So, the new regime could be more open to drafting Leavitt and moving on from Tua.
Leavitt in Miami
Leavitt would be a nice fit in Miami! As a Sun Devil, Leavitt is used to playing out in the sun, so weather wise he would be a great fit for Miami's climate. Leavitt would also provide a mobile aspect, something that the Dolphins have not really had in a QB in a long time.
The Dolphins are in the AFC East, a division that has Josh Allen, one of the best QBs in the league. So, having a top-tier QB is important, and Leavitt has that potential.
Receiving Game
Even if Tua does stay in Miami, he needs playmakers to throw to, so Jordyn Tyson enters the conversation. There is a chance that current Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is either traded or retires within the next couple of months. So current receiver Jaylen Waddle would need a running mate.
Tyson and Waddle would be an elite receiving duo in the NFL. They would complement each other extremely well. Waddle is the speedster, the lightning, while Tyson would bring the thunder. They would be a tough matchup for opposing corners to go up against.
Defense
Speaking of cornerback, that might very well be the biggest need for the Dolphins. Especially with the trade of Corner Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers. Keith Abney II would be an absolute perfect fit for Miami.
Abney would bring that fun, yet intense energy that would fit the Dolphins' extreme will. In a division with receivers like Garrett Wilson on the New York Jets and the many playmakers on the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, Abney would greatly help Miami.
So, in conclusion, while the Miami Dolphins might be going through a transitional phase. There are several Sun Devils who could help with that transition.
