Explaining How Randy Bennett, Molly Miller Will Elevate ASU Basketball

TEMPE -- The fortunes of both Arizona State basketball programs have turned for the better over the last year or so.

It began when AD Graham Rossini hired Molly Miller on March 22 to lead the women's basketball program, while Randy Bennett was officially hired on March 23 to take over the men's basketball program.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Miller enjoyed a wildly successful first season at the helm - pushing a quick turnaround to reach the tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season behind a carefully curated approach to being the steward over a storied program, while there is a very real chance that Bennett does the same for the men's team.

Arizona State on SI discusses how the two will compliment one another extremely well on the path to greatness below.

Talent Evaluation is Great

An undeniably uncanny similarity between the two coaches is the ability both have to evaluate and gather talent on what is seemingly a whim.

Miller's day-one turnaround in Tempe was built around the addition of premium transfer portal talent such as Gabby Elliott , McKinna Brackens, and Marley Washenitz, while there is a strong chance that several St. Mary's players follow Bennett.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Both coaches have an incredible eye for talent and are set up to be able to acquire said talent on a consistent basis.

Winning Ways

Miller has built a track record of leading teams that reliably win 30 games per season, while Bennett won nearly 600 games at St. Mary's.

Both have taken the uncanny ability to identify/secure talent, translate their vision for a program onto the court in a brief period of time, and to adjust in-game. There's a clear reason why both are on track to finish their careers in the 700-win range.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Culture is at Center of Programs

Miller's culture is built around a collaberative effort on the offensive side of the ball, a hard-line attack on defense that forces opponent errors, and on executing well in late-game situations.

Bennett brings much of the same to the table, as the 63-year old pushes a regimented pack-line defense, as well as an offense that is predicated on efficiency and pristine ball movement. Neither coach is going to subscribe to players going their own way, and both are almost certainly going to curate a strong gameplan for the next opponent on a reliable basis. At the end of the day, ASU is in great hands under both Miller and Bennett.