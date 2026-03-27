Explaining How Randy Bennett, Molly Miller Will Elevate ASU Basketball
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TEMPE -- The fortunes of both Arizona State basketball programs have turned for the better over the last year or so.
It began when AD Graham Rossini hired Molly Miller on March 22 to lead the women's basketball program, while Randy Bennett was officially hired on March 23 to take over the men's basketball program.
Miller enjoyed a wildly successful first season at the helm - pushing a quick turnaround to reach the tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season behind a carefully curated approach to being the steward over a storied program, while there is a very real chance that Bennett does the same for the men's team.
Arizona State on SI discusses how the two will compliment one another extremely well on the path to greatness below.
Talent Evaluation is Great
An undeniably uncanny similarity between the two coaches is the ability both have to evaluate and gather talent on what is seemingly a whim.
Miller's day-one turnaround in Tempe was built around the addition of premium transfer portal talent such as Gabby Elliott, McKinna Brackens, and Marley Washenitz, while there is a strong chance that several St. Mary's players follow Bennett.
Both coaches have an incredible eye for talent and are set up to be able to acquire said talent on a consistent basis.
Winning Ways
Miller has built a track record of leading teams that reliably win 30 games per season, while Bennett won nearly 600 games at St. Mary's.
Both have taken the uncanny ability to identify/secure talent, translate their vision for a program onto the court in a brief period of time, and to adjust in-game. There's a clear reason why both are on track to finish their careers in the 700-win range.
Culture is at Center of Programs
Miller's culture is built around a collaberative effort on the offensive side of the ball, a hard-line attack on defense that forces opponent errors, and on executing well in late-game situations.
Bennett brings much of the same to the table, as the 63-year old pushes a regimented pack-line defense, as well as an offense that is predicated on efficiency and pristine ball movement. Neither coach is going to subscribe to players going their own way, and both are almost certainly going to curate a strong gameplan for the next opponent on a reliable basis. At the end of the day, ASU is in great hands under both Miller and Bennett.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.