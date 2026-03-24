Reflecting on Last Year of ASU Basketball Under Molly Miller

TEMPE -- Year one of the Molly Miller era for the Arizona State women's basketball program officially concluded last week with a heart-wrenching 57-55 defeat at the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, there is a steadfast belief that the first season was a resounding success, and that the program is trending in the right direction much more rapidly than expected after reaching their first tournament since the 2018-19 season .

Arizona State women's basketball coach Molly Miller instructs her team against Texas Tech in a Big 12 game Sunday, March 1, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one-year anniversary of the hiring of Miller just took place as well, which makes it an optimal time to reflect on the last 365-plus days below.

March 22, 2025: Miller Hired as Head Coach

Miller agreed in principle to make the move from Grand Canyon University to Arizona State the day after the former exited in the first round of the NCAA tournament in a competitive loss to Baylor.

The culture that Miller was expected to install showed up very early into the tenure, with several portal additions that were made backing up that notion.

A huge thank you to all who supported our team and joined us on this incredible ride. What a year! pic.twitter.com/iTK36UL7kJ — Coach Molly Miller (@MollyMiller33) March 21, 2026

April 2025: Securing Key Transfer Players

Several contributors that played a vital role in the 24-11 season were added throughout the month of April, which continued to advance the belief that a quick turnaround was within reach.

McKinna Brackens, Gabby Elliott, Marley Washenitz, and Last-Tear Poa were all added into the fold as veterans seeking to become part of something special, while Heloisa Carrera entered into the fold as a sophomore that played sparingly in year one at Ole Miss.

December 31: Ending 2025 Undefeated

A dramatic 69-68 victory over Utah on December 31 ensured that the Sun Devils would be entering 2026 with an undefeated record - this victory was propelled by a 31-point performance from Brackens.

The Sun Devils weren't perfect during the historic start to their season, but they continued to find different ways to win games and displayed a clutch gene that many teams spend all season seeking to find.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Marley Washenitz (11) brings the ball up court against West Virginia during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

March 15: Sun Devils Earn At-large Tournament Selection

Everything that came before the selection is worth mentioning - including sweeping rival Arizona for the first time since the 2017-18 season, Miller picking up a record for most victories in season one on the job in program history, and taking down Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament to seal a spot in March.