Explaining Why Jordyn Tyson Remains Elite NFL Draft Prospect

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has become forever engrained with the Arizona State football program over the last two-plus seasons.

Tyson transferred to Arizona State following his freshman season at Colorado, although the dynamic receiver had to sit out of the 2023 season due to a previous injury.

The on-field impact, raw talent, and leadership that Tyson has provided over the last two years have boosted his draft stock immensely, as the 21-year old has now been considered a first round talent for roughly a year to this point.

This sentiment has continued ahead of Tyson's participation at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis next week, including with longtime draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. - who has the Sun Devil ranked at number eight on the updated big board.

Tyson's Draft Stock Remains High

"The Colorado transfer lit up defenses for two seasons with the Sun Devils. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. A hamstring injury cost him time last season, but he still posted solid numbers."

Much of what Kiper alluded to above is accurate, although there is so much more to Tyson's game that makes him a hard-to-miss prospect.

Tyson's catching ability: One of the major concerns surrounding the junior heading into 2025 was the fact that the All-Big 12 talent had a drop rate of roughly eight percent during his 12 games played in 2024. That rate plummeted to just 1.6% last season and provided evidence that Tyson's catching ability shouldn't be questioned moving forward.

Tyson's blocking chops: One of the most unheralded abilities that is embedded in Tyson's game is that the prospect is a battle-tested run blocker. It's rare to see star receivers participate in blocking on the outside consistently, let alone performing it at a high level. This is entirely different when watching Tyson, who absolutely gives his all on a rep-to-rep basis.

Tyson's ability to break down coverage: This might be the most vital factor that lends credence to Tyson being considered an elite prospect, as not every great athlete is able to leverage said athleticism into creating plays. Tyson's ability to run a diverse route tree, find soft pockets in coverage at the right moments, battle-tested elite release off of the line of scrimmage, and the rare tool to manipulate defensive backs with movement/usage of peripheral vision are all areas that make Tyson elite in this department.

