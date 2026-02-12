Pair of Arizona State Stars Remain Projected First Round Draft Picks

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is sizing up to be the most consequential one for the Arizona State football program - at least in the short-term.

The Sun Devils have potential for multiple program alumni to be selected within the first two days of April's draft, which has potential to set the stage in establishing the university as a premier player development destination.

ESPN's Field Yates is particularly bullish on the prospects of Arizona State seeing multiple players selected in the first round of the draft - read more on draft positioning, the organization that the pair of projected first-round selections might be bound for, and more below.

Jordyn Tyson: 8th Pick - New Orleans Saints

Tyson has long been hailed as a lock to be a first-round pick - this expectation has gone back at least one year.

The demand for playmakers on the offensive side of the ball is particularly high this offseason, as the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs are franchises that are in need of receiver help that select in the top 10.

Here, the Saints invest in Tyson's diverse skillset that includes the ability to win at all three levels of the field, elite run blocking, and much more. Tyson would also fit alongside established star Chris Olave in what has potential to serve as a tonal shift for the organization - the Saints look to be transitioning beyond the era of stars such as Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill.

Tyson would also be seen as someone that will form a quick rapport with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough - especially within the context of Kellen Moore's offensive system.

Max Iheanachor: 23rd Pick - Philadelphia Eagles

Iheanachor's seismic rise up draft boards in recent weeks has been nothing short of incredible.

The right tackle began playing football in 2021, but has developed tremendously over three seasons at Arizona State - which featured a 2025 season in which the former JUCO product did not allow a single sack in nearly 500 snaps take in pass protection.

Iheanachor now seems to be a safe bet to be selected in the second round - if not on day one. The Eagles would serve as an ideal landing spot for the talented offensive lineman, as the organizational track record at the position has been impeccable, while there's a strong likelihood that the outgoing Sun Devil would be able to sit and develop during his rookie season prior to taking over as a starter in 2027.

