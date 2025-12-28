Exploring How New Big 12 Hires Will Impact Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is fortunate that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham accepted his dream job to lead the program on November 27, 2022.

As Arizona State has re-established themselves as a force to be acknowledged in the college football world and the Big 12 over the last three seasons, not all programs have been as fortunate.

Three of Arizona State's rivals made coaching changes through various means in recent months - below is the short-term outlook for these programs under new leadership, with how Arizona State might be impacted a consideration.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Ayo Shotomide-King (9) runs after a reception as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) and Javan Robinson (12) defend in the first half the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 2, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State announced that North Texas head coach Eric Morris would be the next head coach of the program on November 25.

Morris, 40, appears to be much more adept at navigating the modern landscape compared to his predecessor in Mike Gundy - as well as having a boasting point of being the coach to develop Cam Ward while at Incarnate Word, as well as taking a chance on a lightly recruited QB in Drew Mestemaker at North Texas.

Mestemaker is quite likely to follow Morris to Stillwater - although the rebuild might not go full-circle in year one, the Cowboys are once again on the right path in their quest to challenge Arizona State and others in the Big 12.

Utah

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is chased by Utah Utes safety Alaka'i Gilman (11) and defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi (98) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utah acted swiftly to promote defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to the position of head coach after longtime head man Kyle Whittingham announced his departure from the program on December 12.

Scalley, 46, is a native of Salt Lake City, played at Utah from 2001-2004, and has been coaching for the Utes for nearly 20 years. While one may expect the status quo due to Scalley's familiarity to Whittingham, it seems as if Utah is becoming more willing to enter the "arms race" that is NIL compared to what was previously seen.

Iowa State

Iowa State moved quickly to replace 10-year head coach Matt Campbell, who departed to take the Penn State job on December 5.

The Cyclones hired Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers, 38 - who is coincedentally a native of the Phoenix area to take over the program. Rogers won a national title at FCS South Dakota State in 2023 and carries a 33-9 record heading into year one in Ames.

Iowa State perhaps has the most questions of these three programs due to what life before Campbell was, but Rogers has a chance to remain competitive with the Sun Devils and others.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .