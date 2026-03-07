Full Arizona State-Iowa State Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) are closing out the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday afternoon, taking on #6 Iowa State (24-6, 11-6) in a matchup between T.J Otzelberger and Bobby Hurley - two of the coaches that have done among the best coaching jobs in the conference this season.

Arizona State has defeated Texas Tech and Kansas over the last two-plus weeks of action, while Iowa State has lost three of their last five contests in the confines of the brutal Big 12.

Both programs are also seeking to position themselves better in the upcoming tournament bracket - which is another major factor heading into Saturday. Preview key aspects of the game below with ASU on SI.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Skinny: Iowa State is heading into the game having lost to Brigham Young, Texas Tech, and Arizona over the last two weeks of action.

The Cyclones remain a formidable opponent despite the recent string of losses, and are heading into the senior day contest with much to play for. Otzelberger has done an exceptional job in curating a roster that has competed at the top of the conference all season - including eight players that have played in at least 27 of the team's 30 games.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Arizona State's side, the Sun Devils are seeking to win their third consecutive game - and five of their last seven to close out the regular season. Hurley is currently coaching for an outside shot of reaching his fourth NCAA tournament as head coach of the program, with a win over Iowa State potentially going a long way towards making a real case.

Iowa State/Arizona State: Seeking Stronger Tournament Positioning

Iowa State's motivation to win this game is clear - send the senior class off right, solidify a number two seed in the NCAA tournament bracket, and secure a double bye in the Big 12 tournament next week.

Arizona State needs this win to earn their sixth quad one triumph of this season - which would undeniably go a massive length towards making a case to be a last four in team. The Sun Devils are virtually locked into either the 11 or 12 seed, with Baylor or Oklahoma State being the opponent in round one of the tournament on Tuesday. ASU would likely play TCU or Kansas in round two depending on how the bracket shakes out - a win over Iowa State and a Colorado loss to Arizona would make the TCU rematch more likely.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State X-factor: Anthony "Pig" Johnson

The senior guard was relatively quiet for much of the win over Kansas, as Moe Odum and Massamba Diop did much of the heavy lifting offensively.

Johnson played a vital role in putting the game firmly in ASU's control late by scoring five unanswered points once Kansas brought the deficit down to just two points - reasserting how vital he is to this season's team.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson's relentless rim pressuring, aggressive approach on the defensive side of the ball, and timely shotmaking on the perimeter make him an effective vessel of ASU's operations - becoming one of the best sixth men in the Big 12 in the process. Now, Johnson will be tasked with attempting to break down a stingy Iowa State defense off of the bench, while also potentially serving as a foil to Iowa State players such as Tamin Lipsey.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Winning this game will be a tall task for the Sun Devils. ESPN's BPI gives ASU under a 6% chance to secure the win, while they are considered an underdog by at least double digits according to different oddsmakers.

Iowa State's status as a home team, consistency in defeating teams that are in different tiers of the NET rankings, and Arizona State's potential to be without forward Allen Mukeba are all factors that should turn the tide in favor of the Cyclones. However, Arizona State is playing the best basketball of their season, Odum has been the best player on the floor in the majority of recent games, and Hurley's defensive gameplans have been pristine in recent weeks. Arizona State shocks the basketball world once again.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .