Where Does Sam Leavitt's NFL Draft Stock Stand?
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has had the fortune of moving quality quarterback prospects through Tempe over the years.
Jake Plummer carved out a successful NFL career, while Brock Osweiler won an NFL championship. Jayden Daniels needed to depart Tempe before truly rounding into form, but the promise was always there.
It's arguable that Sam Leavitt has potential to be the best prospect for the next level of all of them, as the redshirt sophomore entered the 2025 season with real first-round buzz.
The unexpected injuries and lack of flow from the offense have somewhat impacted that vantage point, as ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Leavitt rated as the seventh-best quarterback prospect ahead of April.
The polarization when it comes to how the Oregon native is viewed as a prospect has truly reached a head at this stage of the 2025 season - Arizona State on SI explores some key aread when it comes to Leavitt's standing.
Who is Leavitt Competing With?
Leavitt typically ranks below Dante Moore (Oregon), Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Ty Simpson (Alabama), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), John Mateer (Oklahoma), and occasionally Carson Beck (Miami) - the point is that Leavitt has work to do to get back into consensus first round pick conversations.
Will Leavitt Declare for the Draft?
This is truly something that won't be determined for several weeks. Players typically don't begin declaring an intention to enter the draft until December, and Leavitt's injury might complicate things as well - as the general view is that he needs to impress down the stretch to cement his status.
How Long is Leavitt Out?
The 20 year old is out at least for this week, although head coach Kenny Dillingham did not shut down the possibility that this will be a multi-game injury. At this stage expect this to be treated as a week-by-week progression.
What Makes Leavitt an Intriguing Prospect?
The former four-star recruit has the blend of size, athleticism, raw arm stregnth, and general intingibles that are typically very attractive to pro scouts. His production has held up for the most part as well, and he tends to step up in games that are more consequential. All in all, it appears to be very likely that Leavitt will be playing on Sundays eventually.
Arizona State-Iowa State is set to begin at 10 A.M. AZT on Saturday morning, with the game being broadcast on TNT.
