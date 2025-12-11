Arizona State Star Reportedly Makes NFL Draft Decision

TEMPE -- The expected outcome as far as a decision surrounding one of the brightest stars in recent Arizona State football history has reportedly been set in stone.

It appears as if junior Jordyn Tyson is fully intent on entering his name in the 2026 NFL draft, with no plans to play in the Sun Devils' bowl contest on December 31 - per ASU insider Chris Karpman and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

"Arizona State star junior WR Jordyn Tyson will enter the NFL Draft, sources tell @mzenitz and me.



Tyson, an expected first-round draft pick, won't play in ASU's Sun Bowl matchup against Duke, per sources."

Tyson, 21, recently wrapped up his second season of game action in Tempe after sitting out of the 2023 season due to an injury suffered as a freshman with Colorado in 2022.

The former three-star recruit quickly emerged as the top option in the passing game alongside Sam Leavitt in 2024 - accumulating 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 trips to the end zone before a collarbone injury cut his campaign short.

The Texas native was on pace to shatter the raw numbers he posted a year ago - if not for a mid-season hamstring injury that cost him most of the rest of the season. The eye test certainly pointed to marked improvement as well, and this is why he is draft-bound.

Tyson Remains Elite Prospect Despite Injury Concerns

ESPN"s Field Yates has Tyson going to the New York Giants with the seventh pick in the draft - remaining one of the elite prospects in the pool.

"After trading down from No. 1 in this mock draft, the Giants can hammer away at their needs -- and one of them is more playmakers for Dart. The Giants struggled to piece things together on offense without Malik Nabers for much of this season (torn ACL), and top fill-in receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will be a free agent in March.

Tyson brings a package of size, versatility and explosiveness that would pair great next to Nabers. When the ball is in Tyson's hands, he is tenacious and flexes excellent acceleration. His production dipped this season (711 receiving yards, down from 1,101 in 2024), but he missed three games with a hamstring injury and was without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt for all of November."

The Giants selecting Tyson would obviously re-unite him with former teammate Cam Skattebo, as well as creating a dynamic pairing with Nabers in what is an arrangement that would be very intriguing if it did come to fruition.

In the meantime, Tyson will be preparing for events such as the combine, interviews, etc - all while presumably sticking around for practices over the next two weeks.

Tyson's on-field production, work ethic, and leadership set him up for a fruitful NFL career - best of luck to the Arizona State legend in future endeavors.

