Final Status of Arizona State Starter Revealed

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are closing in on playing one of the most anticipated games of the 2025-26 season against the top-ranked Arizona Wildats.

The Sun Devils aren't only looking to move to 2-2 in Big 12 play, but are also seeking a signature win after seeing the season flatline with a four-game losing streak that seeped into Big 12 play.

It appears as if Arizona State will return a key rotation player for this game - with junior guard Bryce Ford seemingly poised to come back after a two-game absence.

Arizona State Sun Devils Bryce Ford (4) runs with the ball against Southern Utah Thunderbirds Jalen (Roc) Lee (9) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is according to the player availability report that was posted shortly prior to the start of the game - as mandated by the Big 12.

Ford's Impact is Clear

The Toledo transfer came alive early on in the season with a 20-point performance against Hawaii on November 20, while also pitching in 18 points against Washington State on November 25.

Ford's 38.8% three-point shooting mark makes him one of the most reliable floor spacers from within the lineup, while also adding much-needed depth to Hurley's rotation.

Head coach Bobby Hurley praised Ford for his work ethic following Saturday's win over Kansas State - so there's no secret that the Sun Devils will welcome him back with open arms.

"Bryce is such a warrior, and just feels so badly for him personally, because he wants to be out here so bad, like he, he's, he's probably our hardest worker. Like the whole summer, never missed a workout. And the end of that Northern Arizona game really was, was, was a tough situation to land like that, and so he's kind of day to day, and we're just gonna keep getting him treatment, keep hopefully he'll keep progressing, and then we'll see."

Arizona State's Starting Lineup Remains Same

Hurley will return the same starting unit that fans saw on Saturday tonight, with Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Santiago Trouet, Allen Mukeba, and Massamba Diop set to begin the game against Arizona's balanced unit.

Expect Johnson to be a focal point in the offensive attack tonight, as the senior is a relentless attacker and has the ability to get to the line on a reliable basis. Also expect Diop to be the main driving force on the defensive side of the ball, as he will be tested by the Wildcats in many ways.

Arizona-Arizona State is set to tip in roughly five minutes and is set to be broadcast nationally on FS1.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .