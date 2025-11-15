Arizona State Unveils Final Status of Players vs West Virginia
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to improve to 7-3 on the season with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a triumphant win over Iowa State two weeks ago, while West Virginia defeated Colorado last week to stay alive in an effort to reach bowl eligibility.
The Mountaineers are officially holding 13 players out for the battle per the Big 12 mandated player availability report, while the Sun Devils remain banged up in their own right.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DL Salesi Manu, OL Xander Ruggeroli, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
The goal has always been for Tyson to return for the game against Colorado on November 22 after missing the previous two games in response to an injury suffered in the October 18 victory over Texas Tech.
Brown remains out as he has since the October 11 loss to Utah. Head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't sound too optimistic about his potential to return, but it is a decent sign that he has yet to officially be ruled out - as Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, and Zyrus Fiaseu have in recent weeks.
The other players have remained out for extended periods of time - including Zac Swanson, who only played in the win over TCU this season.
DOUBTFUL
OL Matai Jefferson
Jefferson remains doubtful after being listed as such for the entirety of the week.
QUESTIONABLE
TE Coelson Arends
Arenda was a late addition to the report, although his role in the game would be unclear even if he was good to go.
As far as active players, Prince Dorbah is set to make a return after missing the Iowa State game to due an undisclosed injury that forced him to depart back-to-back games early.
Tate Romney also returns after missing the win over the Cyclones. The senior linebacker completes a rotation that is headlined by Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and sophomore Martell Hughes. Players who have previously been listed on the report such as C.J. Fite, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson did not carry a designation this week.
Arizona State-West Virginia is set to start at 11 A.M. MST and is set to be broadcast nationally on TNT in what is the homecoming game for the school.
