Arizona State Starting DL Opts to Enter NFL Draft

TEMPE -- Jacob Rich Kongaika has been a pillar of the Arizona State football program over the last two seasons - as much as anyone else has.

The defensive tackle was part of the class of 2022 - spending his first two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats before transferring to ASU ahead of the 2024 season.

Kongaika slotted in as a starting DT from day one in the program, making an impact in a variety of ways - now he will look to play out his dreams in the NFL after officially declaring for the draft on Sunday.

Kongaika Was Integral to Building Culture

The culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has set out to build a culture based on hard-work, connectivity, and integrity. Kongaika did little but advance those agendas.

The senior instantly contributed to the culture that played a direct hand in winning the Big 12 title in 2024, with Kongaika being labeled as a frequent source of leadership.

Kongaika was also named to the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, which doubled down on the notion that the starting defensive tackle has made as much of an impact off of the field as on it.

Arizona State defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) puts his helmet on before a drill during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State DL Set for Retool

Kongaika is joined by a quartet of EDGE rushers that are set to depart the program. Fite is the lone returning starter on the line, so DL coach Diron Reynolds has his work cut out for him.

Junior DT Zac Swanson is set to return after an injury-plagued 2025 season, while edge rushers in Ramar Williams and Albert Smith III have potential to be key pass rushers in compliment of Fite.

Local high school prodigy Noah Carter - a former four-star recruit and two-year member of Alabama's program - is a potential target to further bolster a line looking to stack reinforcements. The visit is set to be held on Monday, so there is likely a timeline of finding out more by the end of this week.

Fellow ASU Senior Declares for Draft

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State DB Kyndrich Breedlove officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Monday after spending one season in Tempe.

Breedlove stepped up admirably as a slot cornerback during the 2025 season - particularly early in Big 12 play. Breedlove joins Kongaika, Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, Xavion Alford, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Jordan Crook, Keyshaun Elliott, and Keith Abney II as Arizona State defenders that have declared for April's draft.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .