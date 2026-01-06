How ASU’s Receiving Room Can Look Next Year

The Arizona State Sun Devils room could look very intersting next year. However, there are some names to watch out that could be interesting to see how they develop.

Receiving Room Identity

When Jordyn Tyson was at ASU, the main focus was Tyson being the number one receiver.However, with Tyson going to the NFL Draft, ASU's offense might have to shift its change and focus. They might have to do a receiving room by community, meaning disrupting the ball more even, instead of focusing more so on one player like Tyson.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are pros and cons to this approach. The pros is that multiple players well get their chance to shine. Plus with more playmakers, it makes it harder for defenses to guard and to cover multiple receivers on the field. ASU can mix and match skillsets to set up different formations and offensive plays to make it more confusing for defenses.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The issues with this arise though is that if a Sun Devil receiver does not rise to the occasion, then the offense could get slowed down and momentum can came to a halt on offense. Plus if the Sun Devils face a team with multiple great cornerbacks, then they could shut down ASU's receivers. So, who are these receivers that ASU will need to step up to have another pretty good year of offense.

ASU's Receivers next year

Jalen Moss

Moss had a up and down this year for the Sun Devis. He had some great outings such as against the Iowa State Cyclones, but Moss also had some quieter games this season. However, he had a really good game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl. Moss brings nice speed and route running to the table. He could be in for a big year next year as someone who can work deep, but mainly works in the middle of the field.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) runs the ball and scores a touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Derek Eusebio

Eusebio could be ASU's big down the field threat next year. He has great speed and route running and can make some incredible catches down the field. He can ASU's field strecher and can get some big plays in for the offense and to set them up in the red zone. Watch out for Eusebio to have a potential big year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaren Hamilton

Very much like Eusebio, Hamilton is a great down the field threat as he showed this year. He had a big outing agaisnt the Texas Tech Red Raiders where he had 101 receiving yards. Hamilton in a way is like Eusebio and Moss mixed as he has Moss's fluidity but also has Eusebio's stretching the field ability.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, there is a lot of good potential with ASU's receivers and it will be down to see them develop.

