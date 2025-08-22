Arizona State Remains Atop Big 12 Power Rankings
Arizona State is just over a week away from the 2025 season beginning - coming off of a Big 12 title season in 2024 that has raised the stakes of the encore season.
The Sun Devils return 17 starting players and nearly every single coach from a year ago, while also bearing the advantage of being the defending conference champions.
Kenny Dillingham's team has a fair amount of skepticism surrounding them, but there are many who are giving due respect during their success as well.
Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is currently ranking Arizona State as the best team in the Big 12 - with Baylor and Texas Tech following them closely behind.
More from Williams on the Sun Devils' slotting below:
"Cam Skattebo's quite the loss, but Army transfer Kanye Udoh is a plenty capable replacement (1,117 yards, 10 TDs last year), and the Sun Devils return nearly everyone else."
Dillingham is one of the best coaches in college football - rapidly building a reputation as a mastermind in schematic posturing, roster building, and in-game management. Leavitt is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, leveraging a big arm, a great deal of athleticism, and uncanny intelligence to the position despite only being a redshirt sophomore. The future is bright.
The other positions are all virtually represented by high-level talent and accompanying depth outside of the quarterback spot, including Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and Xavion Alford. This certainly aids the case in validating their spot as the favorites to win the conference going into the season.
The Big 12 does pose ample challenges to the Sun Devils' title defense - Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas State, and perhaps even a major surprise have the potential to contend for the top spot.
While Arizona State has previous history as the winner on their side alongside top-level talent, the games ultimately must be played - trips to Utah, Iowa State and a home date with Texas Tech will undoubtedly challenge them.
