3 Arizona State Players Ready to Carry Momentum Onto Baylor
TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially beginning its Big 12 title defense on Saturday against a high-powered Baylor Bear offense.
The Sun Devils are obviously headlined by stars Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, who have rightfully earned spots as two of the best players in all of college football, but there are numerous other contributors who are likely to carry momentum from non-conference play into this battle.
Arizona State on SI names three players who are at the frontline of carrying momentum into conference play below.
Raleek Brown
Brown has run for 254 yards over the last two games following an untimely injury suffered by de facto starter Kyson Brown in week two.
The USC transfer has shown an uncanny blend of burst, ball carrier vision, and shocking strength relative to his frame.
Expect the redshirt junior to be in a prime position to take advantage of a Baylor front seven that has already been gashed by opposing run games twice this season.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer hauled in a single-game career mark of six receptions, turning those touches into 60 yards of offense and scoring a touchdown to cap it off.
Coach Dillingham and Leavitt both made it clear that it became a point of emphasis to get a flow going offensively so the TE position could get more involved.
Week three was just what the coaching staff was looking for, and Metayer has potential to exploit Baylor's defense once again this week.
Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
Wilson stepped in a starting role in place of Xavion Alford in week three - and delivered.
The ball-hawking Washington State transfer stood out on short notice after finding out he was receiving the start last Saturday morning.
Wilson is prepared to continue to step into the high-volume role as long as he is called to do so opposite of Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and Brian Ward will continue to be able to push his aggressive brand of play-calling.
