Arizona State Pass Catchers Need Big Performance Against Baylor
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to enter a massive week four battle against the Baylor Bears in what will also serve as the opening game of Big 12 play tomorrow afternoon.
Baylor's secondary has question marks surrounding it, but the Sun Devils have yet to have a pass catcher outside of Jordyn Tyson show up on a consistent basis, three games in.
ASU on SI takes a look at the players that need to step up in the absence of starting slot Jalen Moss and in the complement of Tyson.
Jaren Hamilton
The Alabama transfer has thoroughly impressed during fall camp, but has yet to haul in a reception three weeks into the season.
He nearly scored two touchdowns last week and OC Marcus Arroyo truly believes that the talented wideout will have his moment soon.
Watch for Hamilton to potentially make a game-changing play against a questionable Bears defense.
Malik McClain
McClain has only hauled in three passes through three games after changing the Peach Bowl against Texas with a fourth-down touchdown catch.
McClain's 6'5" frame gifted him an advantage over others in the pursuit of a starting role - now is the time to take full advantage in opposition of Tyson.
Derek Eusebio
Eusebio caught a 64-yard touchdown against Arizona in the regular season finale in 2024.
The sophomore has consistently worked incredibly hard to get to the point he is now. Don't be shocked to see the Texas native to receive reps on Saturday.
TE Group
Chamon Metayer had one of the best games of his career with six catches for 60 yards and a 27-yard touchdown, while Khamari Anderson and Cameron Harpole remain legitimate options.
Don't be shocked to see 12 and even 13 personnel sets to be a factor in Saturday's contest - whether it's for run blocking or to run routes.
Arizona State-Baylor is set to kick off from Waco, Texas, at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time - the contest is set to be broadcast on Fox.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
