Arizona State Implored to Bounce Back vs Texas State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is facing various scrutiny from across the world of college football - at least pertaining to the 2025 season.
The Sun Devils' 24-20 loss to Mississippi State has many within the media world wondering if this rendition of Kenny Dillingham's program is set to be one of the yearly teams that are ranked high that will finish the season as a disappointment.
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes that Arizona State is in the tier of 'it's time to look like you were supposed to' level of panic in his weekly preview of the week that is to be.
- "They could obviously still reach the CFP by winning the Big 12, but with games against Baylor, TCU, Utah and Texas Tech on the horizon, they must start looking the part, and on Saturday night, they face an explosive Texas State team that nearly took them down last year. Bobcats backs Lincoln Pare and Jaylen Jenkins are averaging 8.1 yards per carry, and receivers Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr. are averaging 20.8 yards per catch.
- ASU should run the ball well against a shaky Texas State defensive front, but Sam Leavitt -- currently 92nd in Total QBR with a 57% completion rate, three INTs and four sacks -- has somehow become even more reliant on one-man receiving corps Jordyn Tyson, and the ASU secondary ranks 85th in yards allowed per dropback. ASU nearly overcame a terrible start in Starkville, but if TXST's offense gets rolling early like Mississippi State's did, it might never slow down."
Now is the time for the Sun Devils to prove that the 2025 team belongs - the potentially elite offense only has so much time to get right before the games truly begin to count - that begins with September 20 against Baylor.
Arizona State plays some of the top teams in the conference over the first five games of the schedule, so they absolutely cannot go into the gauntlet on a low note.
Sam Leavitt, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, and the remainder of the Sun Devil offense need to take advantage of the game script, leaving zero doubt as to who the winner will be in tonight's duel
