ASU Football Buy/Sell: RB Battle, Roster's Athleticism, More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football season is now less than five months away from reaching a starting point, as the 2026 team takes the field for the first time against Morgan State on September 5.

Spring practices are currently raging on - with conditioning, gaining familiarity with one another, and position battles being the top line of focus during the five-week practice window.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI decides whether recent narratives about the program in recent weeks lean toward being true or false.

Running Backs Will Be True Committee Approach

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has floated the idea that the Sun Devils will utilize more 20-21 personnel this season, which would mean the use of two running back sets.

RB coach Shaun Aguano has had sights set on a running back by committee approach, but it has been thwarted on numerous occasions in recent seasons, including by Raleek Brown and Cam Skattebo.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (left) greets running back Kyson Brown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Arizona State hosts as many as seven capable backs - including the returning Kyson Brown . Brown is joined by Cardae Mack, a back who blends the two other styles on the roster. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are backs that are smaller "scat" backs that have the potential to line up at receiver, while Marquis Gillis and David Avit are big bodies that will be useful in crucial situations.

Ultimately, expect this diverse group to be utilized correctly by Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo, with Brown still taking the majority of snaps between all of them.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verdict: Buy, but expect Brown to receive at least a sizable plurality of carries.

This Is the Most Athletic Arizona State Team Under Dillingham

This is a notion that is difficult to dispute on numerous fronts.

First of all, this roster is conspicuously deeper compared to last season, which only boosts the chances that the two-deep at the very least are sufficiently athletic. To piggyback off of the first point, there are clear world-class athletes on the presumed one-deep, which include Reed Harris , Ashton Stamps, and AJ Ia.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While practice is much different from in-game action, there's absolutely no reason to believe that this Arizona State squad can hold up physically during a demanding 12-game slate.

Verdict: Buy - at the moment. This team looks bigger, stronger, and faster than in 2025, but the difference between practice and live-game reps is palpable.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands after the game at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Arizona State Will Be Stuck in Fight for Bowl Eligibility

Many betting markets have slotted Arizona State at just over six wins on the season at this stage, with many factors in play - including a schedule that is road-heavy in "challenging" matchups, as well as a relatively unknown quarterback group, save for Mikey Keene.

Ultimately, Dillingham has built a staff that is too competent and a roster that is too deep to conclude that Baylor is the benchmark heading into the new season.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verdict: False. While the Sun Devils face a strenuous road slate in 2026, this team is far too talented and well-coached to be scraping for six wins.