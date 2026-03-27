ASU RB Coach Shaun Aguano Breaks Down Competition, Development at Position

TEMPE -- Arizona State has quietly become one of the most optimal destinations to develop running backs for the professional level over the last 20 years.

A large piece of that equation is incumbent running backs coach Shaun Aguano , who has sent four players to the NFL level since taking on the role before the 2019 season.

Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano watches reps from the running backs during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The legendary Arizona high school coach spoke with media after Thursday's practice - diving into numerous pertinent topics including development and position battles - during the availability

To watch the full availability, view below.

Running Back Battle Continues to Go On

Kyson Brown has returned with a vengance after missing the final two-plus months of the season due to an injury. The Mississippi native entered the 2025 season as the starting player at the position, and appears poised to take back the role for himself in 2026. Brown secured several impressive receptions during Thursday's practice and certainly played with a physical edge.

Jason Brown Jr. is returning for his third season in Tempe and might be the back with the most to gain this spring/fall. The former four-star recruit is a dynamic athlete, has a willingness to play special teams, and flashed true star potential in the final game of the Sun Devils' season in 2025.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) during practice in Tempe on Sept. 10, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Demarius "Man Man" Robinson is the other returning underclassmen at the position. The native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is opening up his second season in Tempe with a chance to expand on a promising start to his career. the 5'9" back has split time between playing in the backfield and taking reps as a returner during spring.

The Sun Devils also welcomed a pair of incoming transfers in January to make the room even more well-rounded. Villanova transfer David Avit jumps off of the page in terms of pure strength, and was praised by head coach Kenny Dillingham for having a strong practice on Thursday. Delaware State transfer Marquis Gillis has been handed comparisons to Cam Skattebo at times, and he appears to have potential to climb up the depth chart in his own right.

Marquis Gillis of Delaware State carries through the middle for a big gain against Howard in Nov. 15, 2025 DSU win. | Gary Emeigh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardae Mack arguably has as much upside as anyone else at the position moving into the future. The true freshman was one of the top rated recruits that Dillingham earned a pledge from in the 2026 class. The native of Texas is one of many Sun Devils that will continue to build the Texas-to-Tempe pipeline.