When Does ASU Commit Hayden Vercher Start His Season?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many of their top targets in the class. This includes players on both offense and defense. The Sun Devils have one of the better tight end commits in the class, as arguably their top target in the 2026 class before his commitment is their current tight end commit in the class. That player is Hayden Vercher.
Vercher is one of the better tight ends in the class, with tons of potential to be among the best in the nation. He has all of the potential in the world when it comes to the things he does on the field, and he will be a freak athlete in college, but one thing worth talking about is his high school season he is set to begin. This will be his fourth and final season with the high school program.
The talented prospect is set for his season debut on Friday when his high school travels to take on Hueneme High School. Here is what Vercher had to say prior to the season.
"I’ve been training in the gym with my dad and doing some training with an OL coach to work on blocking, and also a WR coach to work on routes. I’ve also been eating well and going to bed at a reasonable time," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He would then detail his personal goals.
"In terms of goals, I want to beat my yards and touchdowns from last year and also work on blocking when I can. I’ll be on the outside as a receiver mostly, but I plan to make sure my blocking is improving."
He would the discuss his team goals.
"As a team, we want to do well and support each other. Obviously, we lost some key senior guys from last year, so we’ve got to step up and fill that leadership role and support the younger guys."
He would leave off by detailing what would make this season a success.
"This season, I want to improve on everything to get ready for ASU. I want to keep working on my route running, catching, blocking, and leadership. If I can do this, it’ll be a successful season. Obviously, I also want to win games and a CIF championship; that’d be a great way to finish off high school football."
