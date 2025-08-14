EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State's Hayden Vercher Talks Final HS Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class, and they have landed many of their top targets. This includes Hayden Vercher, who is one of the better tight ends in the state of California. He attends Thousand Oaks High School in Thousand Oaks, California.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his upcoming and final high school football season. He also detailed what his goals and standards are entering this final high school football season.
Hayden Vercher Weighs In
"I’ve been training in the gym with my dad and doing some training with an OL coach to work on blocking, and also a WR coach to work on routes. I’ve also been eating well and going to bed at a reasonable time," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect has a lot of goals, including his personal goals.
"In terms of goals, I want to beat my yards and touchdowns from last year and also work on blocking when I can. I’ll be on the outside as a receiver mostly, but I plan to make sure my blocking is improving."
The talented prospect has some goals for his team as well. He went more into detail with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"As a team, we want to do well and support each other. Obviously, we lost some key senior guys from last year, so we’ve got to step up and fill that leadership role and support the younger guys."
The talented prospect is one of the better players, but is still hopeful to improve. He is also hopeful to have a successful season. He went into detail to discuss what would be a successful season as well as what he would like to improve upon in his final high school season prior to playing his first snap and joining the Arizona State Sun Devils roster with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"This season, I want to improve on everything to get ready for ASU. I want to keep working on my route running, catching, blocking, and leadership. If I can do this, it’ll be a successful season. Obviously, I also want to win games and a CIF championship; that’d be a great way to finish off high school football."
