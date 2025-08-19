When Arizona State Commit Cardae Mack Kicks Off His Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done their job when it comes to certain positions, as they have landed many different players, including guys that you could even consider as blue-chip prospects. They landed many of the nation's top targets, and they have done a good job of recruiting them, even if they are locked in. This has allowed them to be able to keep many of their commits focused and locked in.
One of the commits that they landed is from the state of Texas and is one of the better players in the nation. That player is Cardae Mack. Mack is one of the better players in the nation at the running back position, and he has been committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils for quite some time now.
He is one of the first players who was solidified as a target for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and because of that, the talented prospect has remained a key player in this class. He has yet to begin his high school football season, but he is inching closer. He is expecting a great season, but the team has to take every game one by one, and can't get ahead of themself.
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit is set to kick-off his season soon, as he is set to play later this month. The Sun Devils commit is set to play his first high school game on the road, as he will start his season against Lamar High School on August 29th.
Before this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils commit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his fourth and final season in high school, as well as his breakout season.
"The preparation started after we lost in the playoffs. I want to go out with a bang for my senior year," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils running back commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his preparation for this upcoming season.
He then detailed what his goals for the season looks like.
"Exceed over 2,000 rushing yards this year and win it all."
Finally, he discussed his team goals.
"My team's goal is to go to practice and win each day so that we can win the game that week, one week at a time."
