After beating BYU, Arizona State gets huge recruiting commitment from top Texas player
When you’re playing winning football, everyone wants to be a part of it.
Kenny Dillingham and No. 14 Arizona State are riding a wave of momentum, and top high school recruits are jumping on board.
After beating then-No. 14 BYU on national television on Saturday, Arizona State won a really big battle on the recruiting trail Sunday evening. South Oak Cliff High School (Texas) Class of 2026 offensive tackle Cortavious Tisaby announced his commitment to the Sun Devils via X, and he is all in on ASU.
Tisaby is ranked as a three-star offensive tackle according to ESPN. He picked the Sun Devils over offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, SMU, Arizona and others. He’s the fourth high school recruit to commit to Arizona State in his class and the first offensive lineman. He became ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham’s fifth commit this month.
The junior is one of the largest high school football players in the country, towering at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds. His stature comparatively rivals fellow Texas native, Desoto High School (Texas) Class of 2025 Syracuse commit Byron Washington, who is listed at 6-foot-7.5 and 380 pounds.
Tisaby anchors South Oak Cliff’s offensive line for the 10-2 Bears who are averaging 32.9 points per game. The team’s only losses came to Texas national high school powers Duncanville and North Shore. South Oak Cliff has rushed for 2,279 yards and 40 touchdowns so far this season behind Tisaby, and are powering through the University Interscholastic League Texas high school football Class 5A D2 playoffs.
Following the win over BYU, Dillingham sent a message to Arizona State fans after having a sellout crowd:
“There will be a lot more games people want to show up to.”
With more big-time recruits — both in status and stature — planning to continue their football careers at ASU, Dillingham is ensuring that The Valley will have something exciting to see for years to come.