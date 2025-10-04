Selecting Arizona State's Defensive MVP Heading into Week 6
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to inch towards the second half of the season - as the week six bye is just a step before they play the sixth game of the season against the Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils are 4-1 and undefeated in Big 12 play, with much of the mark having to do with a defense that is predicated on timely playmaking.
There are numerous players on the defensive side of the ball that deserve a mention as standouts - C.J. Fite, Keyshaun Elliott, Clayton Smith, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are just a few of those - but there are three that stand above the others to this point.
Arizona State on SI explores the trio on the defensive side with the best arguments to be labeled as the most valuable after five games, with an ultimate verdict below.
Prince Dorbah
Dorbah has risen up on the list off of the week five performance against Texas Christian alone.
The senior edge rusher totaled three sacks and forced the fumble that resulted in the game-winning field goal from Jesus Gomez.
Dorbah's high-end ability has always been well-known. That was finally put together last week behind a great team effort and Dorbah taking charge into dominance.
Jordan Crook
Crook has been lauded as one of the best linebackers in the Big 12 by various pundits, outlets, and fans - alongside Elliott.
Crook's conference defensive player of the week award gives him the edge in this conversation - that is also with the fact that his raw stats don't do justice to how productive this season has been for the Arkansas transfer.
Keith Abney II
Abney has been praised by nearly every coach who has been asked about his development from within the program.
The junior was an under-appreciated recruit in the 2023 class and did not play much as a true freshman, but made the most of his opportunities as a second-year player in the program.
The 2025 season has truly proved to be a fruitful one, as Abney has been one of the best high-volume coverage players in the entire nation and has consistently been the best player in a talented Arizona State secondary.
Verdict: Abney
Abney has been consistently impactful from game one on this season.
His frequent sticky coverage, ability to lock up assignments in the red zone, and overall leadership have made him the most valuable player of the defense to this point - which is potentially going to lead to a high draft slot in April.
