Jordyn Tyson Leads WR Position Rankings for 2026 NFL Draft
Arizona State star receiver Jordyn Tyson has spent the last several months being one of the focal points of the college football offseason.
The consensus is that Tyson is the third-best wide receiver in the nation right now behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams, while also drawing ample support as a potential top-10 player in next April's NFL draft.
Since Smith and Williams aren't yet eligible to make the jump to the league, Tyson has widely been considered the front-runner to be the first player selected at the position next year.
ASU on SI explores the top three players at the position at the moment - and why Tyson likely has the highest ceiling of anyone in a deep class.
3. Denzel Boston, Washington
Boston is a 6'4" target that does many things that receivers with that size typically do at a strong level.
Boston is superb when it comes to bringing down contested catches, while also utilizing his body composition to create extra yardage after the catch. He also has consistently strong hands and is a true red-zone threat for Washington QB Desmond Williams Jr.
His lack of elite straight-line speed and susceptibility to being contained by coverage assignments that can match him physically are two major holes that hold him behind the top two.
2. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Tate has arguably been the victim of great WR groups with the Buckeyes, which has harmed his overall statistical profile.
The junior has a massive opportunity in 2025 as the number two behind Jeremiah Smith - he holds many of the same strengths that Tyson does, from being an elite/versatile route runner, to being a great deep-ball tracker, to finding creative ways to find separation.
The separation between Tyson and Tate largely comes down to blocking, Tyson's over-the-top speed being at a higher level, and Tyson's overall versatility.
Tate is still a great prospect nonetheless.
1. Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is the clear-cut most polished player that is draft-eligible heading into April's draft.
Between his ability to win reps at any level of the field, an advanced route running repertoire that is backed up by film, and possessing the versatility to be lined up anywhere at the line of scrimmage - Tyson is polished enough to play in the NFL right now, while also having the potential to become a star at the next level long-ter.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!