Scouts Should Love Keith Abney’s Game Ahead of NFL Draft
TEMPE -- The Arizona State defense has developed a reputation of being a 'bend-don't-break' defense that makes plays at the most opportune times over the last three seasons under the watch of DC Brian Ward.
One of the players that have contributed the most to the defense being seen as one of the most opportunistic in the nation is starting cornerback Keith Abney II, who emerged as a legitimate top outside corner during the 2024 season after playing sparingly as a freshman in 2023.
Going from Utah State commit to prime Arizona State target ahead of his 2023 graduation date was a major step up - the decision has obviously paid dividends to a degree that few anticipated.
The junior is currently slotted in as the eighth-best cornerback prospect and 72nd overall prospect in the 2026 NFL draft, according to Pro Football Focus.
Arizona State on SI explores major reasons as to why Abney has as much potential as anyone else to shoot up draft boards in the months to come - assuming a declaration for the draft is in the cards.
"Sticky" Man Coverage
Abney's growth in man coverage over the last year-plus has been nothing short of incredible - the numbers back it up as well, both grade wise and numbers wise.
PFF has Abney rated as among the best in man coverage in the nation this season. He has almost entirely taken away the 'get out of jail' throw from two elite quarterbacks in a row, while also securing a key interception against Baylor - the recent play garnered praise from Ward during his discussion with media following the victory.
"He gets pass interference. It's a little bit questionable. He's pretty sticky in that coverage. He comes back and gets a pick, you know, the following half, following quarter."
Abney's drive, girt, smarts, and talent have all been perfectly blended together in 2025 - the final product is an elite overage player.
Overall Versatility
Abney typically lines up on the outside as a boundary corner - although he has lined up in the box and slot on select occasions in 2025.
Beyond that, the junior is a willing participant in run support, anticipates routes as well as anyone, and possesses incredible footwork consistently.
On top of that, Abney is a player who can be lined up in various special teams formations - increasing the value he has already built up even more as April approaches.
