Here's ASU’s Next Step to Putting It All Together
Arizona State heads into the bye week with momentum, sitting at 4-1 and back in the top 25. But even with the wins and the ranking, head coach Kenny Dillingham says the Sun Devils haven't shown their full potential
- “We’ve yet to play the best football game we can play,” Dillingham said this week.
- “We’ve played well at times on defense, bad at times on defense. Good on offense, bad on offense. Just want to put it together, let’s play our best ball at the same exact time for 60 minutes.”
ASU needs to maintain a consistent offense and defense, although the two sides have often found themselves relying on one another when needed, which has resulted in wins.
- “Good teams find ways to win, great teams pull it all together,” said coach Dillingham.
The Sun Devils have yet to accomplish pulling the offense and the defense together. That will be a challenge for them as they move into week 6.
Searching for a Complete Performance
The search for a complete game has been the theme of the season. Arizona State has found ways to win close matchups, like last week’s comeback over TCU, but the victories haven’t come easily.
From slow starts to injury challenges, the Sun Devils are learning how to adapt on the fly.
One reason they’ve survived these swings is the offensive line. With running back Raleek Brown leading the Big 12 in yards per carry, Arizona State’s ground game has become a steady force.
Dillingham said. “We have the leading rusher in our league, yards per carry, over six yards per carry for him. That all stems from the offensive line.”
Dillingham knows that if his team wants to compete for a Big 12 title, they’ll need to put everything together.
A potential Big 12 title win means the Sun Devils must limit mistakes, finish drives, and play consistent football on both sides of the ball.
That challenge gets tougher as ASU faces Utah in week 7. The Utes, coached by Kyle Whittingham, are known for their discipline and toughness.
Dillingham had plenty of praise for them, calling Utah “a top 25 opponent” and pointing to their long track record of success.
- “It’s really incredible what he’s accomplished there, and hopefully we’re getting closer and closer to creating a program similar to theirs,” Dillingham said.
Utah’s scheme will test Arizona State in new ways. They’ve incorporated more tempo and option looks this season, which makes preparing for them challenging.
- “They definitely put you in hard spots schematically,” Dillingham explained. “You don’t have a chance to prepare for everything they do. It’s just not possible.”
For Arizona State, the bye week is about more than rest. It’s about building toward that complete performance Dillingham keeps asking for.
The Sun Devils have proven they can win in various scenarios and under extreme pressure, by running the ball, relying on their defense, or making clutch kicks.
The next step is proving they can do it all in one game. If they can, Arizona State won’t just be ranked. They’ll be contenders.
