Why Skattebo Loss Won't Sink ASU
Arizona State's national profile continues to rise under head coach Kenny Dillingham - the program is set to compete for a second consecutive Big 12 title after shocking the college football world in 2024.
There are many avenues to the Sun Devils competing once again in the new year, but that doesn't necessarily mean that there are zero holes that can be poked at the ultra-talented roster.
CBS college football analyst Will Backus believes the biggest point of concern for the Sun Devils is working to replace star RB Cam Skattebo.
"Replacing Cam Skattebo. One major loss was do-it-all unicorn Skattebo, who took snaps at running back, quarterback and wide receiver for the Sun Devils. It will likely take more than one player to pick up the production left by Skattebo, who impacted the game in so many ways. Army transfer Kanye Udoh will get his chance at running back, while wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is the best remaining playmaker."
The narrative that Skattebo was the heart and soul of the team is true. The Arizona State offense under Marcus Arroyo has the potential to experience some growing pains early on in the season - but the struggle doesn't have to be long-lasting.
The Arizona State offensive personnel is more than capable of being an elite offense regularly during the upcoming season, largely due to Arroyo's intuitive nature. The offensive line, largely being intact from a season ago, also bodes well for the offense. Tyson is among the elite at the wide receiver position in the nation, while Jaren Hamilton has real potential to be a breakout star in his own right.
Lastly, Chamon Metayer headlines a talented tight end room, while Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh all offer something different at the running back spot in relief of the departed Skattebo. All three can be leveraged in different matchups, against different formations, and in different down-and-distance scenarios - gifting more flexibility for Arroyo as a playcaller.
The first opportunity to see the Sun Devil offense in action is on August 30, when they welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Tyson here, and on where Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the challenges the Sun Devils face in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!