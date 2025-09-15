Arizona State Steady in Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- Arizona State wrapped up the third non-conference slate on a high note on Saturday night with a wire-to-wire 34-15 victory over Texas State.
The Sun Devils aren't quite at the top of the Big 12 outlook despite the victory - but the game appeared to be a turning point for what should be an elite offense.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the five best teams in the conference to this point of the season below.
1. Utah Utes
Utah is in position to contend for the conference crown a year later than anticipated.
Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu form an absolutely elite tackle duo, while Devon Dampier is an undeniable upgrade at quarterback.
The defense remains stingy and well-rounded as well, with Kyle Whittingham remaining as one of the very best coaches in all of college football.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders very well might have the best roster on paper in the Big 12, and have looked the part so far this season despite not playing very strenuous competition.
QB Behren Morton had been a question mark heading into the season, but he has given no indications that he will hold the team back from reaching their ceiling in 2025.
3. Iowa State Cyclones
The defending Big 12 runner-ups got all they could handle from Arkansas State - but remain 3-0 all the same.
Rocco Becht has been a pillar of consistency this season, while Matt Campbell continues to maximize the outputs of his teams regardless of overall talent level.
Expect the Cyclones to be in the conference title race once again.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Sam Leavitt appeared to get back on track in Saturday;s victory - accounting for three total touchdowns without a turnover, and several highlight-reel plays for good measure.
The Sun Devils' start to the season hasn't always been seamless, but they surely possess the talent and high-level coaching needed to repeat as Big 12 champions.
5. TCU Horned Frogs
The Horned Frogs are very likely to be better than expected in 2025 - behind an overachieving defense that is lead by NFL draft prospect Bud Clark.
Josh Hoover is one of the elite QB's in the conference as well, and Sonny Dykes has been here before. The September 26 matchup between ASU and TCU will determine a lot.
