What Arizona State Must Focus on to Regain Big 12 Title

TEMPE -- The 8-4 mark that the Arizona State Sun Devils secured in the 2025 season can be spun in several ways - perhaps the most pessimistic is that Texas Tech has already firmly established itself as the powerhouse in the league after finishing the campaign 12-1.

Others will point to the fact that Arizona State was in contention to reach the conference title game in the last week of the regular season - even in the face of substantial losses.

Arizona State on SI explores what the Sun Devils must do in the coming months to re-establish themselves as a true power broker in their own right.

Find Success in Transfer Portal

The strategy from 2024 to 2025 will clearly be one that changes a significant amount.

While the previous offseason was predicated on retention, this one will have to be centered on adding to positions of need - namely, offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver, and kicker.

Adding JUCO transfer Jarmaine Mitchell in the last week was certainly a start, but Dillingham and co must continue to find impact players to replace the ample production that will be lost going into 2026.

Retain Sam Leavitt

This likely goes hand-in-hand with the above point.

There's an argument to be made that Leavitt's decision will be based more on what Arizona State accomplishes during the portal window than anything else - the Sun Devils must do their best to retain his services all the same.

The path to returning to the Big 12 title game next season narrows significantly if a return isn't in the cards, although Dillingham will have numerous capable options in the event of a departure.

Secure Strong Start to 2026 Season

One of the most glaring factors in the 2025 season not going as planned was the general sluggish start to the campaign.

An uninspiring win over Northern Arizona, a shocking loss to Mississippi State, and the failure to truly ever take off on the offensive side of the ball ahead of the stretch run of the season truly did them in.

The challenge will be met at the forefront in 2026, as Arizona State travels to College Station, Texas, for a matchup against a 2025 College Football Playoff representative in Texas A&M before traveling to London to open up Big 12 play against the Kansas Jayhawks.

It's of paramount importance for the Sun Devils to flip the script at the start of this season compared to 2025.

