Arizona State Football Legend Selects Next Star Within Program

TEMPE -- The future remains bright for the Arizona State football program in lieu of an eight-win season that failed to meet consensus expectations.

A large driving force behind the belief of sustained success lies within the work that Kenny Dillingham and the remainder of the coaching staff have done in the world of recruiting - which has yielded program legends such as New York Giants running back and future first-round pick Jordyn Tyson.

Skattebo has been vocal in his steadfast support of Arizona State - including in attending last Saturday's basketball game against Arizona - this time around, the top-five Heisman Trophy finisher answered a question from local media outlet PHNX regarding who the next star will be on the offensive side of the ball.

Skattebo Selects Next ASU Star

The former Sun Devil believes that Colorado transfer Omarion Miller is next up at ASU - citing that Dillingham has been raving about the senior in recent weeks.

Miller is set to follow in the footsteps of Tyson, as the former went from putting together a strong season in Boulder to opting to move on in the form of Tempe.

One of the major reasons that drew Miller to Arizona State was none other than wide receivers coach Hines Ward, who is widely known as one of the most technically sound players in the history of the NFL.

Miller's skillset lends for both high-end plays and making plays around the margins. The senior has the ability to play anywhere at the line of scrimmage, as well as possessing the under-discussed ability to run block at a high level.

Miller joins a plethora of scintilating weapons that are either newcomers or returners to the program. This includes fellow transfer Reed Harris - a prototypical 6'5" playmaker that will presumably compliment the former well, as well as Jalen Moss, who is set to return for another season after putting together a breakout game against Duke in the Sun Bowl.

That isn't where the weapon core ends, as redshirt freshman AJ Ia is in pole position to lead a deep tight end position group, while Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton bring explosiveness to the wide receiver room as well. Kyson Brown is in position to become the team's starting running back yet again after earning 145 all-purpose yards in the 2025 season opener against Northern Arizona - the ASU offense appears to be in strong hands heading into 2026.

