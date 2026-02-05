Omarion Miller Discusses Fit at Arizona State, Coaching

TEMPE -- One of the most promising position groups for Arizona State football team heading into the 2026 season is the wide receiver spot - this development follows in the footsteps of Jordyn Tyson transforming into a likely first-round NFL draft selection over the last two seasons in Tempe.

Colorado transfer Omarion Miller has added substantial hype to the group heading into the new campaign - following in the footsteps of Tyson as a former member of the Buffaloes that moved to Tempe.

Miller took part in a media-day style interaction on Wednesday morning, discussing topics such as adapting to his new environment in the process.

Below are numerous topics that Miller discussed during his time with media.

What Drew Miller to ASU?

To the surprise of few, Miller was drawn to Arizona State on the back of two factors.

The first major drawing point was the presence of wide receivers coach Hines Ward, who has been credited with leading a development revolution within the position group, including seeing former walk-on Derek Eusebio earn all-Big 12 honorable mention for his efforts during the 2025 season.

The other major drawing point was none other than Tyson - who was ironically one of the main hosts for the senior during his recruiting visit to Colorado out of high school. The allure of potentially becoming the next Sun Devil receiver to be selected high in the NFL draft is a draw that has resulted in the receiver position being one of the very best on paper in the Big 12.

Miller Discusses Jersey Number Battle

One of the more tongue-in-cheek statements made that played out was the discussion surrounding whether Miller or teammate Reed Harris would sport the number 4 during the upcoming season.

It ultimately appears as if it has been decided that Miller will hold onto wearing the number, while Harris will wear number 3 - the one he wore during his high school career.

Miller and Harris are assumed to serve as definite strong fits alongside one another, as the former is a dynamic player that has the capability of being lined up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, while the latter is a dynamic athlete in his own right - as well as likely serving as ASU's top jump-ball threat.

The Sun Devils are officially set to open up the 2026 season at home against Morgan State on September 5.

