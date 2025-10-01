Former Arizona State Star Praised by Kenny Dillingham
TEMPE -- The Arizona State rushing attack had major questions surrounding them following the departure of Cam Skattebo - the team has quelled many of those concerns behind the efficient season that Raleek Brown has enjoyed.
Skattebo has done his fair share to establish himself in the NFL - scoring a touchdown in his second game as a pro and continuing to impress in week three - Dillingham has noticed the rise of the Sacramento State product, appreciating what has unfolded over the last year-plus in his talk with media on Tuesday.
- "You know, he's got a legend here. But just the way he brings positive energy and he brings intensity every single day is, I think what separates him is the mindset. You know, he's not the biggest, he's not the fastest, but he's wired in a way that he's one of the hardest guys to tackle, because mentally, he told himself when he was a little rugrat, that people aren't going to tackle me. And he took that mentality his entire life, and he was raised like that.
- Plays like that. He lives like that. And it's pretty cool to watch him, you know, live out his dream, kid who was under, you know, under appreciated his entire life, until the last four months of his college career, really, two months of his college career, and then go ahead and live on his dream. It's pretty cool. cool to see."
Skattebo scored 34 touchdowns across two seasons in Tempe - becoming a program legend in the process, in succession of players such as Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, and others.
RB coach Shaun Aguano's guidance has gone a massive way towards establishing the Sun Devils as one of the premier spots for positional development in the country.
Skattebo's growth is just as inspiring - the once-overlooked prospect is now hitting his stride at the next level while also serving as an influence for the next generation at the position, including R. Brown and Kyson Brown.
The next opportunity to see the 2025 Sun Devils in action is next Saturday, when the team travels to face the Utah Utes in what is a potential heavyweight matchup.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Skattebo's rise to prominence in recent seasons when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!