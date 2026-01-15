ASU Football Now Fully Set on Focusing Towards Future

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now nearly two weeks removed from the 2026 transfer portal cycle opening, which is the first real step towards fully realizing their roster for the upcoming season.

The cycle has seen upwards of 20 players join the program, while 19 players have departed - including the top player in the portal in Sam Leavitt, who committed to play for LSU on Monday night.

Leavitt's exit was relatively messy and left many disillusioned in numerous areas, although the work that the Sun Devils have done in the portal have revived hopes to a certain extent.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Arizona State's 2026 Roster Sizing Up to Compete

The loss of Leavitt stings, but it has become clear that the Arizona State program is built around more than just a singular player. This was reinforced by backup quarterback Jeff Sims stepping in and providing servicable play that had Arizona State competing for a spot in the Big 12 title game in the final week of the regular season.

It also appears as if several positions will be more complete in 2026 compared to 2025 - which potentially coincides with money saved with the loss of Leavitt.

The wide receiver, running back, and safety positions are tangibly deeper when being stacked up to last season - without sacrificing high-end talent. There are also numerous "diamond in the rough" candidates, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Yes, the Arizona State schedule is quite grueling in the season to come - they take on Texas A&M, BYU, and Texas Tech all on the road - but this roster was clearly built with intention. Expect Dillingham's vision to be on full display from the September 5 season opener on.

Future in Tempe is Bright

The foundation for the next several years - even decades - is being built at the moment as well, looking beyond the 2026 season.

Dillingham securing a bump in salary pool for assistant coaches has potentially ensured that several highly valued staff members will stay on as long as Dillingham possibly can. This isn't to say that coaches won't find promotions in the future, but it does appear as if DC Brian Ward and others are pretty firmly entrenched.

From a roster perspective, it has become clear the types of personnel that the Sun Devils target and covet after several seasons of showing patterns. There's absolutely a reason to have faith in this model being sustainable moving into the future.

