EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State Target Braylon Lane Optimistic Towards Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already initiated the first step with many of the top players in the 2027 class, despite not being able to completely contact the athlete until June 15th.
One of the players who has received his offer from the Sun Devils is 2027 wide receiver Braylon Lane. Lane is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame from C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas. The talented prospect holds offers from many schools, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Arizona State.
Lane caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Sun Devils' offer and more.
"It's a blessing to receive an offer from Arizona State," Lane said when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I appreciate the opportunity, interest, and relationship they are wanting to build with me to lead to something bigger, like a commitment."
The Arizona State target is looking for a very specific genre of coaching, as he wants what is best for him and his future teammates.
"’m looking forward to coaches who prioritize athletes and build a certain goal with my future team, such as winning bowl games, or developing athletes to reach our full potential in our sport. I would love a coach like this because the love for the game is more than getting recognition or status; it’s about fulfilling my dreams and dominating each and every day in the weight room, school, and on the field. And I believe the right coaching staff will fulfill that."
Visiting the program is in the plans for the talented recruit, as he is hopeful for his family to also get a chance to look at the programs that he visits.
"I do plan on visiting soon," the Texas high school prospect stated. "I want my family to be open with decisions to help influence and help me choose the right school for me. I would also like to be familiar with the environment when I touch down on campus.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many outstanding features. For Lane, he thinks of many things.
"When I think of Arizona state, I think of dominating in the Big 12 conference, traveling across the nation, hot, dry temperatures, and more."
The talented wideout isn't against becoming a Sun Devils' commit down the road, but wants to pick the school that is best for him.
"I would love to play as a Sun Devil, and get to experience something new and be a part of such a great program; however, the Sun Devils nor any school that I am offered by is a cut/ final pure decision just yet. My family and I still need to visit, build relationships with ASU coaches ( and more colleges) to finally be sure on committing."
