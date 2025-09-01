Arizona State Offensive Impact on Recruiting vs Northern Arizona
The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially entered into their season as they have already played their very first game of the 2025 football season, which resulted in what we all anticipated to be a win. They were able to win the football game over Northern Arizona. The final score resulted in a 38-19 victory. This was very intriguing, as they were able to get the job done at a very high level.
Not only is this a win on the record books, but this is also a win when it comes to recruiting, as this will help boost recruiting for many different reasons, especially on the offensive side of the football.
The offensive side of the football took a major bump forward in both the pass game and the run game. Here is how both of the aspects took a step forward.
Passing Game
The passing game took a step forward, thanks to the quarterback play that really showed how efficient a quarterback can be in the system once again, which is no shock as Leavitt as a guy who has shown, time and time again that he can be a top and passer in this league, which is exactly what has happened thus far and will continue to happen for the remainder of the season as they continue to show that they could be a contender down the road.
The quarterback position is definitely intriguing for these prospects who want to be able to do the best they can in the system, and this is a very QB-friendly system.
It also shows that if you have one of the better wide receivers in the nation that you will succeed even more as they make sure to utilize their best player on the field at all times, which is something that has been shown throughout the system over and over.
Rushing Game
The Arizona State Sun Devils showed some true talent in the run game, as they showed that they are willing to let multiple players run.
They allow multiple different players to run the football, which shows that typically the younger guys will find a way to get on the field faster than they would at certain other places, as they like to use three guys at the running back position at times, especially when they can.
This will get guys buzzing, as they will have the opportunity to see the ball early in their career. Guys like Cardae Mack could be a huge impact.
