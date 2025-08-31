EXCLUSIVE: Troy Mailo Details Ongoing Arizona State Relationship
Arizona State Sun Devils continue to look for many different talented recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, as this is a recruiting class that they have started to focus on more heavily, thanks to many of their top guys committing in the 2026 recruiting class thus far.
I've been able to show time and time again that they can recruit heavily in multiple different recruiting classes, which has been very cute for them along the way when it comes to the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
They have already started to identify some aspects as some of their top targets on both the offensive and defensive side of the football, which has been very key as they have been able to build the remainder of the recruiting class around these prospects, which has been huge for them as they will hope to be able to do the same if they were to be able to commit to them down the line.
When are the primary prospects that they have been able to recruit heavily are 2027 EDGE Troy Mailo. Mailo is an EDGE from the state of Colorado, who has started to be recruited by many different schools that are among the top programs across the nation, which has been huge for him. However, one very impressive thing is the fact that the Arizona State Sun Devils remain a top team and in his recruitment.
Mailo recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail more.
- "Things have been going really well with Arizona State. I’ve been talking a lot with the coaching staff; they’ve been consistent and showing a lot of love. They’ve made me feel like a priority in their recruiting process, which means a lot."
- "I’ve also locked in a game day visit this fall, so I’m really looking forward to getting on campus and seeing the atmosphere in person," the very talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest updates in his recruitment surrounding the Arizona State program.
The talented prospect has been a priority for this staff. This has shown, as there are multiple coaches that has shown a positive influence on his recruitment thus far.
Mailo Details His Relationship With ASU
- "Honestly, it’s not just one coach. I’ve been hearing from multiple members of the ASU staff. They all reach out and show love, which definitely stands out to me. We’ve built a solid connection through constant communication, and they’ve made it clear they believe in me as a player and a person. That energy has been real and genuine from everyone on staff."
He is set to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils in the month of September, which is huge for them, as they hope to be one of the many impact teams in his recruitment before anymore progression.
- "Yeah, they’ve definitely been wanting me to come out for a visit, and I’ve got one planned for the game against Texas State in September. I’m excited to see what it’s like on game day, how the team moves, how the coaches operate, and just get a real feel for the program and the environment out there."
The talented recruit would then dive into what is next for him in his recruitment, as he sits in what he has described as a "good spot".
- "Right now, I’m in a good spot with my recruitment. I’ve been in communication with a lot of schools across the country, and there are definitely a few that are standing out based on relationships and how they’ve been recruiting me and reaching out. I’m planning to make my commitment before my senior season starts. I want to lock in and focus on my final year of high school football with no distractions."
Finally, the talented prospect would discuss what his head space is right now when it comes to his recruitment.
- "Honestly, I’m just trusting the process and letting God guide me through it. I’m staying patient, keeping an open mind, and continuing to build relationships with coaches. Visits are still on the schedule, and I’m keeping everything in perspective. Whatever’s meant for me will happen just by trying to stay humble and hungry through it all," said Arizona State Sun Devils target, Mailo.
