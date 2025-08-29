Arizona State's Transfer Portal Class Evaluated
The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially in game week ahead of the 2025 season.
The 11th-ranked team is entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era with a duel against in-state rival Northern Arizona on Saturday.
One of the major reasons why the Sun Devils are ranked so high is due to an extremely high volume of starting players.
That will in turn lessen the impact of a transfer portal class - something that ESPN analyst Max Olson touched upon, as the Sun Devils rank 65th out of 68 power four programs in experience gained via the portal.
More from Olson below:
"Going into a season with 17 returning starters is a serious luxury for Kenny Dillingham and his coaching staff, so it's no surprise the reigning Big 12 champs had only a couple of needs to address during portal season. Moss, a 26-game starter and All-Mountain West performer at Fresno State, was a key addition who'll bring exciting playmaking ability.
Purdue transfers Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green will provide more experience in the secondary. Udoh, a 1,100-yard rusher for Army last season, should help form an excellent trio with Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown as the Sun Devils work to replace Cam Skattebo's production."
Moss is locked into a starting spot within the Sun Devil offense, presumably as a player that predominantly plays in the slot - along with possibly being the punt returner.
Breedlove is a co-starter at the nickel alongside Montana Warren - he is sure to make an impact in his final season in college. Green is firmly a backup at the outside corner position, but has the tools to make plays in situational scenarios.
Udoh isn't starting at the running back spot, but has grown into the new offensive system he has been thrust into by the day during fall camp. Udoh, K. Brown, and R. Brown will comprise a wonderful running back room that Marcus Arroyo can build around seamlessly in 2025.
