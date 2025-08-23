Arizona State Star is Legitimate NFL Draft Prospect
Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt has reaped the benefits of an unquestioned successful season as a redshirt freshman in 2024 - from being discussed as a Heisman Trophy candidate to being labeled as a high-level NFL draft prospect.
The consensus around Leavitt is still somewhat murky when it comes to his standing in the 2026 class, but many fans are vocal about the positives he already brings to the table.
Host and longtime NFL draft expert Todd McShay was joined on his show by co-host Steve Muench to break down the top prospects at the quarterback position in the 2026 NFL draft.
Leavitt was placed in tier two at the present moment by McShay, although it appears as if he has the potential to rise according to both McShay and Muench.
"Leavitt... he's Jared Goff to me," McShay stated before Muench interjected to add more.
- "He's almost J.J. McCarthy of that class too. I'm telling you - and I made that comparison, I know, but he's the sneaky guy in this group... This is his second year as a starter, we'll see if he comes out. He's the guy that I think when you get deeper into the draft process, you start hearing that the teams like him more than the media scouts...
- I look at Leavitt and think there's going to be some buzz that will build... I think scouts are going to love him because of the way his play action game is, he's got some pro-style to him... super competitive guy... I think scouts are going to fall in love with him."
The Sun Devil star was joined by Penn State's Drew Allar and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza in the second tier, although Leavitt absolutely has an opportunity to climb into the top level.
While Leavitt can be labeled as 'underzied' by some - especially compared to a peer such as Mendoza - he has more than requisite arm strength, is able to push the ball vertically without putting it in harm's way in a consistent basis, is extremely proficient in play action, and is a strong athlete that generates offense as a runner as well.
It also won't hurt that the offensive line is largely intact from a year ago, along with the fact that OC Marcus Arroyo is back for another run with the Sun Devils.
Leavitt simply checks many of the boxes that modern-day scouts seek out, and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see the 20-year old get selected in the first round of the draft come April.
