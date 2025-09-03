Arizona State’s Secret Weapon Isn’t a Secret Anymore
When Arizona State takes the field against Mississippi State, all eyes will be on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The junior has quickly become the heart of the Sun Devils’ offense, and if Mississippi wants any chance of pulling a win in Tempe, they’ll have to find a way to stop Tyson.
Tyson’s numbers speak for themselves. Last season, he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards, ranking just behind freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith among returning receivers in college football.
Jordyn Tyson is one of the top three wide receivers in the nation entering this season. In last week’s opener against Northern Arizona, Tyson dominated again, hauling in 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He was responsible for more than half of quarterback Sam Leavitt’s completions and every single one of his touchdown passes.
Sun Devils Rely on Star Duo
That connection between Leavitt and Tyson is what makes Arizona State so dangerous. Leavitt is already considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and when you give a player like that a first-round-caliber receiver, it’s nearly impossible to stop them from scoring.
The problem for Mississippi State is obvious: Arizona State relies on Tyson more than any other player. If the Bulldogs can’t stop him, the game will not look good for Mississippi.
Mississippi State’s defense, which was one of the worst in the Power Four last year, has been rebuilt with transfer talent. Safety Geron Manning, who came over from Old Dominion, is a player to watch.
The Bulldogs also looked faster and more organized in their Week 1 win over Southern Miss. Suppose they can carry that energy into this game. However, they are seeing improvements that may not be enough to stop the duo of Leavitt and Tyson from scoring.
The thing is, slowing Tyson down is much easier said than done. He has the speed, precision, and chemistry with Leavitt to make plays even against double coverage.
Arizona State’s offense may not have fully shown its depth yet, but with athletes like Kaisen Brown and Kanye Udo in the backfield, there are plenty of options waiting to step up.
Arizona State has the firepower most teams dream about: a star quarterback, a superstar receiver, and a defense that thrives on speed and aggression.
Tyson may draw the spotlight, but he’s not carrying the Sun Devils alone. That’s why Arizona State is still in a position to control this matchup on Saturday night.
