Arizona State’s Secret Weapon Isn’t a Secret Anymore

Arizona State relies on star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt to lead the offense as they take on Mississippi State in a high-stakes road matchup.

Lizzie Vargas

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
When Arizona State takes the field against Mississippi State, all eyes will be on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The junior has quickly become the heart of the Sun Devils’ offense, and if Mississippi wants any chance of pulling a win in Tempe, they’ll have to find a way to stop Tyson.

Tyson’s numbers speak for themselves. Last season, he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards, ranking just behind freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith among returning receivers in college football. 

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson is one of the top three wide receivers in the nation entering this season. In last week’s opener against Northern Arizona, Tyson dominated again, hauling in 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He was responsible for more than half of quarterback Sam Leavitt’s completions and every single one of his touchdown passes.

Sun Devils Rely on Star Duo

Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) waves to fans after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That connection between Leavitt and Tyson is what makes Arizona State so dangerous. Leavitt is already considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and when you give a player like that a first-round-caliber receiver, it’s nearly impossible to stop them from scoring. 

The problem for Mississippi State is obvious: Arizona State relies on Tyson more than any other player. If the Bulldogs can’t stop him, the game will not look good for Mississippi.

Mississippi State’s defense, which was one of the worst in the Power Four last year, has been rebuilt with transfer talent. Safety Geron Manning, who came over from Old Dominion, is a player to watch. 

The Bulldogs also looked faster and more organized in their Week 1 win over Southern Miss. Suppose they can carry that energy into this game. However, they are seeing improvements that may not be enough to stop the duo of Leavitt and Tyson from scoring. 

The thing is, slowing Tyson down is much easier said than done. He has the speed, precision, and chemistry with Leavitt to make plays even against double coverage.

 Arizona State’s offense may not have fully shown its depth yet, but with athletes like Kaisen Brown and Kanye Udo in the backfield, there are plenty of options waiting to step up.

Arizona State has the firepower most teams dream about: a star quarterback, a superstar receiver, and a defense that thrives on speed and aggression.

 Tyson may draw the spotlight, but he’s not carrying the Sun Devils alone. That’s why Arizona State is still in a position to control this matchup on Saturday night.

Lizzie Vargas
