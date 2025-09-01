Projecting Where Arizona State Will Be Ranked in AP Poll
TEMPE -- Arizona State's uneven week one performance is now fully in the rearview mirror.
Now, Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, and company are seeking to move forward into week two, which will present a test in the form of an SEC foe in Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are quite likely to welcome the Sun Devils as a Top 10 member in the AP Poll, creating a major opportunity for the rebuilding program to make a statement.
Arizona State on SI projects where the Sun Devils will land in the week two poll below.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State probably should have been at the top to start the season as-is. The defending national champions return to number one behind an incredible defense and an offense with considerable potential.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
Drew Allar lead Penn State to a 46-11 victory over Nevada in week one. There isn't any reason to rank the Nittany Lions any lower.
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia was a major winner in week one, as starting QB Gunner Stockton impressed after a shaky start in the College Football Playoff to finish last season.
4. LSU Tigers
The Tigers' defense held up incredibly well against a Clemson offense that is expected to be potent. Brian Kelly might finally have a squad that can win on both sides of the ball.
5 Miami Hurricanes
Miami secured a massive victory on Sunday night and are in strong position to win the ACC with Carson Beck at quarterback.
6. Texas Longhorns
Texas' defense held up well against Ohio State, but Arch Manning has more room to grow than many anticipated.
7. Oregon Ducks
Oregon impressed in game one after disappointing in the Rose Bowl last season. Dante Moore appears ready to start after backing up Dillon Gabriel last season.
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The defending national runner-ups fell to Miami on Sunday in a battle of heavyweights. Marcus Freeman appears to have a squad that has the ability to repeat that feat despite the loss.
9. Clemson Tigers
Clemson was possibly the most disappointing team in week one. Dabo Swinney's team will look to rebound in a favorable ACC conference slate.
10. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils didn't put their finest performance forward on Saturday, but the Leavitt-Jordyn Tyson duo certainly gives them a chance to win any given game - even when a certain position group is struggling.
10. Illinois Fighting Illini
QB Luke Altmyer remains solid and the Illini are seeking to continue to be one of the pleasant surprises of college football over the last two-plus seasons.
