3 Offensive Standouts From Arizona State's Season Opener
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are likely to enter week two of the season inside of the top 10 of the AP Poll following a season-opening 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona.
The game did not feature a seamless path to victory, but the talent and speed of Kenny Dillingham's squad ultimately did win out in what was a wire-to-wire result.
The offense flashed the ability to be one of the elite units in all of college football as well - Arizona State on SI takes a dive into the players that stood out above the rest for Marcus Arroyo.
Kyson Brown/Raleek Brown
K. Brown took the first snap of the season as the de-facto starting running back in succession of program legend Cam Skattebo, and did not disappoint in any fraction of the imagination.
K. Brown collected a 34-yard run on a fake punt in the first quarter of the contest - on his way to 73 rushing yards, while also coming in at second on the squad with 72 receiving yards for good measure.
R. Brown scored the first touchdown of the Arizona State season with a power run between the tackles in which the junior displayed immense strength and some nifty moves. He also collected three receptions during the game - it would have been four catches and a 75 yard touchdown if not for a holding penalty in a second-half drive.
The running back room looks to be in great shape at the moment.
Sam Leavitt
The face of the Arizona State program picked up where he left off following a gut-wrenching loss in the Peach Bowl.
Leavitt typically remained cool and collected in the pocket despite the offensive line holding up less consistently than expected - although he did toss a fourth quarter interception, he played incredibly well.
Among the highlights of the night were the 52-yard touchdown run in which the redshirt sophomore evaded pressure in a collapsing pocket - taking off and truly exhibiting NFL-level athleticism in the process. Leavitt also showed tangible improvement as a processor and continued to flash elite improvisation ability that has made him a favorite among scouts.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson has not recorded under 100 yards in a game that he has played in since a November 9 victory over UCF - a contest in which he went for 99 yards.
Coach Dillingham alluded to the fact that Tyson's 12-catch showing wasn't forced in the gameplan - rather it was a progression of how the team responded to the flow of the game and Northern Arizona's defensive philosophy.
The Lumberjacks typically opt to make more 'exotic' plays on defense - forgoing the ability to double-team receivers, which the Sun Devils clearly attacked.
Tyson has confirmed everything that has been said about him on a consistent basis over the last year - versatility, the ability to win at all three levels of the field, and everything in-between that confirms he is as well-rounded of a player as anyone at the position.
