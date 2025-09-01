All Sun Devils

3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State's Season Opener

The Arizona State defense displayed several positive signs in the victory over NAU.

Kevin Hicks

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 1-0 on the season following a 38-19 victory over in-state rival Northern Arizona that became choppier than head coach Kenny Dillingham would have liked to see at times.

Costly penalties, inconsistent play from the offensive line, and gifting the Lumberjacks a short field on multiple occasions prevented the victory from being more lopsided, but there were still positives to take out of the win nonetheless, including individual players who stood out in major ways.

ASU on SI takes a look at three players on defense who showcased the high-end ability that Brian Ward's unit has.

Elijah O'Neal

O'Neal has long been considered a potential riser on the 2025 Sun Devil defense.

The former JUCO transfer is part of a crowded edge rusher room that also features Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith and Justin Wodtly - O'Neal in particular excelled last night with six total tackles that were also accompanied by a sack.

Expect O'Neal to be a major player in Saturday's battle with Mississippi State as well.

Jordan Crook

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrates during the third quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The second-year starting backer for the Sun Devils was perhaps the most impressive player individually on a team full of numerous standouts.

Crook totaled seven total tackles, secured one of three team sacks, and a tackle for loss while also being integral in run support for an ASU defense that only ceded 89 yards on the ground.

Dillingham praised the senior after the game in his press conference, stating "he's on the leadership council... He's one of our passionate leaders... He flies around, I mean Crook's going to have an unbelievable year... If I had to guess, I would guess that he played really well."

Montana Warren

Warren has been in competition with Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove to replace outgoing nickel corner Shamari Simmons over the duration of the offseason.

The redshirt sophomore was named a co-starter alongside Breedlove early last week, but the Texas native ended up taking a majority of the snaps - and did not prove to be a letdown in that position.

Warren accounted for four tackles, half a tackle for loss, and two passes defended - which lead the team. There is truly potential that the slot corner is making a turn towards stardom that teammates such as Keith Abney have already taken.

Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Arizona State season opener when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.