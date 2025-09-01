3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State's Season Opener
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 1-0 on the season following a 38-19 victory over in-state rival Northern Arizona that became choppier than head coach Kenny Dillingham would have liked to see at times.
Costly penalties, inconsistent play from the offensive line, and gifting the Lumberjacks a short field on multiple occasions prevented the victory from being more lopsided, but there were still positives to take out of the win nonetheless, including individual players who stood out in major ways.
ASU on SI takes a look at three players on defense who showcased the high-end ability that Brian Ward's unit has.
Elijah O'Neal
O'Neal has long been considered a potential riser on the 2025 Sun Devil defense.
The former JUCO transfer is part of a crowded edge rusher room that also features Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith and Justin Wodtly - O'Neal in particular excelled last night with six total tackles that were also accompanied by a sack.
Expect O'Neal to be a major player in Saturday's battle with Mississippi State as well.
Jordan Crook
The second-year starting backer for the Sun Devils was perhaps the most impressive player individually on a team full of numerous standouts.
Crook totaled seven total tackles, secured one of three team sacks, and a tackle for loss while also being integral in run support for an ASU defense that only ceded 89 yards on the ground.
Dillingham praised the senior after the game in his press conference, stating "he's on the leadership council... He's one of our passionate leaders... He flies around, I mean Crook's going to have an unbelievable year... If I had to guess, I would guess that he played really well."
Montana Warren
Warren has been in competition with Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove to replace outgoing nickel corner Shamari Simmons over the duration of the offseason.
The redshirt sophomore was named a co-starter alongside Breedlove early last week, but the Texas native ended up taking a majority of the snaps - and did not prove to be a letdown in that position.
Warren accounted for four tackles, half a tackle for loss, and two passes defended - which lead the team. There is truly potential that the slot corner is making a turn towards stardom that teammates such as Keith Abney have already taken.
