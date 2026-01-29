Arizona State Football Standouts Recognized for Strong Week

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is already commencing offseason preparations for what is sure to be a consequential 2026 season that features a quartet of road games against competition that finished the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.

The Sun Devils took the "iron devils" mantra that has been placed to them to heart - handing out a weekly award to six different strongmen that are currently on the roster for their performance in training for spring practices, which are set to begin in late March.

Arizona State on SI briefly discusses the six players that earned the award for last week's performance below.

Earned not given.



Week 1 Iron Devils of the week 💪 pic.twitter.com/H3xv2Ysh67 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 23, 2026

Luke Baklenko

Baklenko was a three-star recruit that spent two seasons at Stanford from 2023-24, before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2025 season.

Baklenko is now apparently poised to compete for a starting tackle spot this offseason, as both Josh Atkins (transferred to Missuouri) and Max Iheanachor (NFL draft) have departed from the program.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Luke Baklenko (78) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lyrik Rawls

Rawls spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma State prior to transferring to Kansas for the 2025 season.

The safety enjoyed his best season last year, earning 72 total tackles and seven pass deflections in the process - Rawls now figures to compete for a starting safety spot alongside the returning Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) signs autographed for fans during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Khamari Anderson

Anderson is entering his second and final season in Tempe in 2026 after transferring to play for Jason Mohns after two seasons of playing at Kentucky.

The senior TE took a step behind Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole last season - despite thoroughly impressing during preseason practices. Anderson figures to compete for significant playing time this offseason alongside returnees such as AJ Ia, as well as incoming transfers.

Kentucky tight end Khamari Anderson (82) crossed the goal line for a touchdown during the Kentucky Wildcats' Blue White scrimmage at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky. April 13, 2024 | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyson Brown

Brown is poised to potentially secure the starting running back position this coming season after an injury cost the Mississippi native much of the previous year.

Brown's high-end ability has been displayed on several occasions, including when serving as the backup to Cam Skattebo during the 2024 campaign.

Roman Pitre

Pitre is a returning edge rusher. The returning player earned four tackles and one pass breakup last season.

Puka Fuimaono

Fuimaono was a three-star linebacker recruit in the 2025 class, joining another promising prospect in Isaiah Iosefa within A.J. Cooper's position group.

The Sun Devils are set to open the 2026 season up on September 5, when they welcome Morgan State to Mountain America Stadium.

