Arizona State Football Standouts Recognized for Strong Week
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is already commencing offseason preparations for what is sure to be a consequential 2026 season that features a quartet of road games against competition that finished the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
The Sun Devils took the "iron devils" mantra that has been placed to them to heart - handing out a weekly award to six different strongmen that are currently on the roster for their performance in training for spring practices, which are set to begin in late March.
Arizona State on SI briefly discusses the six players that earned the award for last week's performance below.
Luke Baklenko
Baklenko was a three-star recruit that spent two seasons at Stanford from 2023-24, before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2025 season.
Baklenko is now apparently poised to compete for a starting tackle spot this offseason, as both Josh Atkins (transferred to Missuouri) and Max Iheanachor (NFL draft) have departed from the program.
Lyrik Rawls
Rawls spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma State prior to transferring to Kansas for the 2025 season.
The safety enjoyed his best season last year, earning 72 total tackles and seven pass deflections in the process - Rawls now figures to compete for a starting safety spot alongside the returning Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.
Khamari Anderson
Anderson is entering his second and final season in Tempe in 2026 after transferring to play for Jason Mohns after two seasons of playing at Kentucky.
The senior TE took a step behind Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole last season - despite thoroughly impressing during preseason practices. Anderson figures to compete for significant playing time this offseason alongside returnees such as AJ Ia, as well as incoming transfers.
Kyson Brown
Brown is poised to potentially secure the starting running back position this coming season after an injury cost the Mississippi native much of the previous year.
Brown's high-end ability has been displayed on several occasions, including when serving as the backup to Cam Skattebo during the 2024 campaign.
Roman Pitre
Pitre is a returning edge rusher. The returning player earned four tackles and one pass breakup last season.
Puka Fuimaono
Fuimaono was a three-star linebacker recruit in the 2025 class, joining another promising prospect in Isaiah Iosefa within A.J. Cooper's position group.
The Sun Devils are set to open the 2026 season up on September 5, when they welcome Morgan State to Mountain America Stadium.
