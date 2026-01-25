Revisiting Arizona State's Tight End Position Group Ahead of Spring

TEMPE -- The lead-up until the 2026 Arizona State football season will be a lengthy and potentially excruciating process once again, as over 200 days remain until the team kicks off the new year against Morgan State on September 5.

It's never too early to begin assessing the roster that head coach Kenny Dillingham will have heading into the season, however. The 2026 transfer portal class is now nearly complete, with the Sun Devils have built up one of the most potent and balanced classes in all of the FBS.

Part of the success came when TE coach Jason Mohns earned pledges from a pair of standout transfers at the position. Arizona State on SI updates what the position is stacking up to look like heading into the spring.

AJ Ia

It's valid to presume that Ia will earn every opportunity possible to take a grasp on the starting role that All-Big 12 honoree Chamon Metayer is leaving vacant.

Ia is a former four-star recruit out of California - the redshirt freshman thoroughly impressed throughout the offseason programs, although he saw the field sparingly due to the depth that was already in place.

Now, the dynamic 6'6" pass catcher has a real chance to be the next great tight end to suit up at Arizona State - following in the footsteps of Todd Heap and Zach Miller.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Khamari Anderson

Anderson transferred from Kentucky to Arizona State following the 2024 season, figuring to naturally slot in as a reliable blocker and red-zone threat.

The junior only accrued five receptions for 24 yards last season, but there's little doubt that there will be more familiarity in Marcus Arroyo's offense in year two.

Expect to see more of Anderson on the field.

Anthony Miller

Miller is one of the two transfer portal players that were brought in by ASU.

The Georgia native spent the last two seasons playing at Tulane, securing six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the process.

Miller's solid 6'5", 265 pound frame is sure to bode well for an offense that didn't mind utilizing 12 personnel throughout the course of last season.

Kristian Ingman

Ingman is a former player for the Portland State Vikings - securing 23 receptions for 342 yards across 10 games last season.

Ingman offers another sturdy frame to the room, as the soon-to-be junior stands at 6'5" in his own right. Ingman also recently appeared on a local podcast to praise the Arizona State coaching staff - pointing to the coaches in place as an instrumental reason as to why he opted to come to Tempe.

Landen Miree

Miree is a three-star recruit out of the 2026 class from Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 6'4" playmaker is considered a top 750 player in the class according to 247 Sports, and was pursued by numerous power four programs, including Oregon.

Landen Miree (9) stiff-arms his way to a Princeton first down in the OHSAA Division I football regional semifinals Nov. 15, 2024, at Dwire Field Mason, Ohio. | Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miree may not see the field much in the upcoming season, but figures to blend into the long-term vision that Mohns has in a seamless manner.

Hayden Vercher

Vercher is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class according to both ESPN and 247's composite rankings - coming out as a top 400 recruit in the class.

The California native is a versatile pass catcher/blocker, and very much appears to be bought into the team-centric approach.

The TE position has once again become an emphasis in Tempe after losing priority to a certain degree during both of the Todd Graham and Herm Edwards administrations. Mohns is one of the most successful and storied coaches in the history of the state - there is little doubt that there will be a plethora of players lining up to play for the decorated coach in the years to come.

Arizona State is set to officially usher in the 2026 season on September 5 - when the program hosts Morgan State.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .